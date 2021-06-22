Two-vehicle collision results in SUV crashing into Williams Lake storefront

Williams Lake RCMP are interviewing witnesses at the scene where there was a collision between a truck and an SUV, Tuesday, June 22. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Emergency crews responded to a collision between a pickup truck and an SUV near the intersection of Borland Street and Third Avenue North Tuesday, June 22, just before 10 a.m.

The SUV crashed into a store front on the west side of Third Avenue.

Williams Lake RCMP officers were interviewing witnesses and securing the scene.

Emergency Health Services B.C. paramedics attended and the Williams Lake Fire Department were on scene to direct traffic and assess the SUV.

At this time there are no details on the cause of the incident or the extent of any injuries.

More to come.



