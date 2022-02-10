RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)

Two-vehicle collision on Dog Creek Road claims life of woman

Road conditions at the time were icy

A head-on collision between a dump truck and small car claimed the life of a woman Wednesday morning (Feb. 9), say RCMP.

Williams Lake RCMP and emergency services responded to a report of the collision on Dog Creek Road, southwest of the city, at 7:35 a.m.

When police arrive on scene they found a dump truck and a Chev Sprint had collided head on in the 2500 Block of Dog Creek Road.

“The driver and lone occupant of the truck did not appear to be injured. The driver of the car, an adult woman, was extricated from the car and taken to hospital by BC Emergency Medical Services. Sadly the woman did not survive,” noted an RCMP news release.

Staff Sgt Del Byron, Operations NCO Williams Lake RCMP is the investigation is ongoing as police work to determine the causal factors that may have contributed to the crash.

The road conditions at the time were reported to be icy and this may have played a part in the crash, said Byron.

If you have any information about this contact the Williams Lake RCMP at (250) 392-6211.

