File photo

Two-vehicle collision near McLeese Lake claims life of senior

The 84-year-old was driving north bound in a Honda CR-V when he crossed into the southbound lane

An 84-year-old Prince George man lost his life Thursday night after the vehicle he was driving crossed the centre line on Highway 97 just south of McLeese Lake.

Police said the 84-year-old was driving northbound in a Honda CR-V on Aug. 20 at roughly 9:30 p.m. when he crossed into the southbound lane and collided with a Ford F-350 pulling a cargo box trailer.

“The driver of the Honda … was pronounced deceased at the scene,” said RCMP Cpl. Madonna Saunderson. “The passenger in the Honda and the driver of the Ford were taken to hospital with minor injuries.”

READ MORE: One driver arrested at scene, other critical after 100 Mile House highway crash

RCMP said the investigation is ongoing and are still investigating what led to the crash. Police do not believe alcohol to be a factor.

The BC Coroners Service is also conducting a parallel investigation to determine cause of death.

If you have any information contact the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.


greg.sabatino@wltribune.com
car crashfatal collision

