Two storms headed to the Interior

Snowfall warnings are in effect Saturday for the Shuswap and Coquihalla highway

The southern BC interior is in for a snowy and wet weekend.

Environment Canada issued an alert just before 5 a.m. Saturday morning about two weather systems expected to impact communities all over the interior from the Similkameen, Okanagan into the Columbias and Kootenays.

The first storm is expected to hit later today and bring a significant amount of snow to the region. Between 5 to 15 cm of snow is expected before it tapers off late Saturday afternoon or evening, depending on location.

The next system will start with snow early Sunday morning and will most likely change to rain late in the day as the storm brings warm air into the region. The changeover to rain will be delayed the further north you are, with the Columbias likely to remain as snow through Sunday night.

It’s anticipated between 5 to 20 cm of snow will fall across the region. There is a risk for brief periods of freezing rain during the changeover from snow to rain.

Snowfall warnings are in effect Saturday for the Shuswap and Coquihalla highway.

Additional snowfall warnings may be issued later today for Sunday’s storm.

Environment Canada stated regions that remain below snowfall warning criteria might be impacted.

“The combination of two back to back days of snow followed by a change over to rain may make travel and other activities difficult,” a release stated.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather to Environment Canada, send an email to ec.tempetepacifique-pacificstorm.ec@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.