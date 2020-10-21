Two people injured in Williams Lake after vehicle rolls down driveway

Williams Lake RCMP Const. Kevin Wiebe (right) and Joan Flaspohler, Assistant Chief Williams Lake Fire Department at the scene where a Honda Pilot rolled across Midnight Drive Wednesday, Oct. 21. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Two people were transported to hospital by Emergency Health Services BC paramedics in Williams Lake Wednesday, Oct. 21 after injured when a vehicle began rolling down a driveway.

Williams Lake Staff Sgt. Del Byron said police attended the incident at 9:04 a.m. in the 400 block of Midnight Drive.

“Police attended and determined the driver was exiting a Honda Pilot when it started to roll down the driveway of a residence,” Byron said. “One person tried to stop the Honda which caused that person to fall resulting in minor injuries to that person.”

Byron said the Honda then rolled across the street and the driver of the Honda was “tossed” out.

The Honda then came to a stop when it hit an exterior wall at 455 Midnight Dr. The driver was injured as well.

Police continue to investigate the matter.



news@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter