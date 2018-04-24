The RCMP arrested two people Tuesday after attending the scene of an attempted robbery in a sports clothing store. File photo

Two people arrested in potential robbery

Williams Lake RCMP attended a theft and potential robbery

Two people are in custody after police responded to a potential robbery at sports goods store in Williams Lake.

Williams Lake RCMP Insp. Jeff Pelley said police were called at around 11:25 a.m. Tuesday, April 24 to a 9-1-1 call from Caribou Ski Source for Sports involving a suspected theft of clothing.

“It was determined that two females were involved in the incident and one fled the area,” Pelley said, noting the investigation determined one of the suspects brandished a knife during the apprehension by employees prior to the arrival of the police.

There were no injuries to any of the individuals involved and both suspects were arrested without incident.

An investigation into the incident continues and police are assessing potential robbery charges.

No names are being released at this time.

Previous story
Guide outfitters share meat with Salvation Army

Just Posted

CRD encourages residents to prepare for spring melt

High stream flows, flooding, debris flows, high water tables or landslides could occur so residents should be prepared

Guide outfitters share meat with Salvation Army

Routinely the Guide Outfitters Association of B.C. routinely distributes meat in B.C. to First Nations and food banks

Two people arrested in potential robbery

Williams Lake RCMP attended a theft and potential robbery

Grass fire spreads and destroys home at Tl’etinqox First Nation

Grass burning got out of control Sunday evening destroying a woodshed and a home

More warm weather on the way for the Cariboo

B.C. officials concerned about increased flooding risk

Williams Lake A&W goes strawless for Earth Day

Students learn about recycling, waste ahead of Earth Day

$1.18 to $1.58 a litre: Are you paying the most for gas in B.C.?

Gas prices across B.C. vary, with lowest in Vernon and highest in – you guessed it – Metro Vancouver

Inquest set 10 years after B.C. woman shot, left to die

Lisa Dudley, and her partner, Guthrie McKay were shot in their Mission home in September 2008

B.C. hockey team to retire Humboldt Bronco victim’s number

BCHL’s Surrey Eagles to retire Jaxon Joseph’s No. 10 in light of bus tragedy

B.C. Hells Angels invited to rally by anti-SOGI organizer

The Culture Guard group has helped Hells Angels in the past, said its executive director.

B.C. bill aims to keep Indigenous kids in communities, out of care

Changes to Child, Family and Community Service Act could connect MCFD, Indigenous communities

Condo contract rules target B.C. property flippers

Regulations to prevent property transfer tax evasion

Turning vehicles into deadly weapons is easy and cheap, expert says

Not all recent vehicle attacks have been linked to terror groups, says Candyce Kelshall

Canada not properly managing fish farms, environment commissioner says

Better standards are in place in British Columbia, meaning less fish have escaped, reports show

Most Read