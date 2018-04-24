Two people arrested in potential robbery

The RCMP arrested two people Tuesday after attending the scene of an attempted robbery in a sports clothing store. File photo

Two people are in custody after police responded to a potential robbery at sports goods store in Williams Lake.

Williams Lake RCMP Insp. Jeff Pelley said police were called at around 11:25 a.m. Tuesday, April 24 to a 9-1-1 call from Caribou Ski Source for Sports involving a suspected theft of clothing.

“It was determined that two females were involved in the incident and one fled the area,” Pelley said, noting the investigation determined one of the suspects brandished a knife during the apprehension by employees prior to the arrival of the police.

There were no injuries to any of the individuals involved and both suspects were arrested without incident.

An investigation into the incident continues and police are assessing potential robbery charges.

No names are being released at this time.