Two patients now linked to Cariboo Memorial Hospital COVID-19 outbreak: Interior Health

The patients are previous cases now being connected to the outbreak through further investigation

Two patients who tested positive for COVID-19 are now linked to the outbreak at Cariboo Memorial Hospital.

Interior Health (IH) released the update Monday, Feb. 1, noting the outbreak now includes 12 staff members and the two patients.

IH stated the patients are not new cases, but are previous cases now being connected to the outbreak identified during the investigation.

IH declared the outbreak at CMH Jan. 13, noting at the time there was no evidence of patient exposure.

Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops has 81 total cases as of Monday, Feb. 1, with 30 patients and 51 staff, including one death connected to the outbreak.

Meanwhile a new outbreak was declared at Westsyde Care Residences in Kamloops. There are nine residents and three staff connected to this outbreak.

Read More: B.C. sees 1,158 more COVID-19 cases over weekend

 


6 deaths, 194 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health over the weekend

