Izzy Smith-Forzzani and Sofie Passeri enjoy a drink Thursday at the new Starbucks. Photo submitted

Two new coffee shop openings add to lakecity business upswing

City issues record number of business licences

With temperatures soaring into the double digital for the second day of spring, Williams Lake residents had the great weather and two more reasons to go for a walk.

The new Starbucks on Oliver Street opened Thursday morning much to the delight of customers who streamed into the new business.

Across the street from Starbucks, the new Tim Hortons also opened its door Thursday, offering customers a seat to one of the best views in town overlooking the Stampede Grounds.

At a recent Williams Lake City Council meeting, CAO Milo MacDonald said the city had reached a record with 1,000 business licenses presently. The lakecity is also enjoying swift commercial real estate sales.

Most Read