Two new coffee shop openings add to lakecity business upswing

Izzy Smith-Forzzani and Sofie Passeri enjoy a drink Thursday at the new Starbucks. Photo submitted

With temperatures soaring into the double digital for the second day of spring, Williams Lake residents had the great weather and two more reasons to go for a walk.

The new Starbucks on Oliver Street opened Thursday morning much to the delight of customers who streamed into the new business.

Across the street from Starbucks, the new Tim Hortons also opened its door Thursday, offering customers a seat to one of the best views in town overlooking the Stampede Grounds.

Read More: JAK’s make a splash in the lakecity community

Read More: Local businesswomen to offer more retail options downtown

At a recent Williams Lake City Council meeting, CAO Milo MacDonald said the city had reached a record with 1,000 business licenses presently. The lakecity is also enjoying swift commercial real estate sales.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

editor@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.