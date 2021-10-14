Two men arrested, one man seriously injured in targetted attack: Quesnel RCMP

Quesnel RCMP say a man was seriously assaulted on Oct. 13 in an apartment complex in West Quesnel

Two men have been charged with break and enter and commit aggravated assault, unlawful confinement and disguise with intent following an assault Oct. 13, 2021. (Observer file photo)

Two men have been arrested and remain in custody after a man sustained serious injuries in what police are calling a targeted attack in Quesnel.

Quesnel RCMP say they responded to a suspicious occurrence at an apartment building on Doherty Drive just after 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 13. According to a police news release, when officers searched the building they found a man with serious injuries.

“The investigation revealed three men forced entry into the building and assaulted the victim,” the release reads.

“Two of the three men were identified by police and located and arrested within hours of the assault.”

One of the men was arrested after police chased him on foot, and the other was arrested at a residence on West Fraser Road.

“The two men who were arrested are well known to the police and this incident is believed to be a targeted attack,” Quesnel RCMP Sgt. Richard Weseen said.

“Investigators do not believe there is a threat to the public and the search for the third suspect is underway.”

Eric Joseph Heidemann, 32, and Jordan Brent Cooper, 31, have been jointly charged with break and enter and commit aggravated assault, unlawful confinement and disguise with intent.

Heidemann and Cooper will make court appearances on those charges on Oct. 15 and Oct. 19 respectively.

Police are asking anyone with information related to this event to call (250)992-9211.

