Two men arrested following drug search in Quesnel

The drugs found in the residence are believed to be methamphetamine and heroin

Two men were arrested on drug related charges yesterday at around 3:30 p.m., following a police search at a residence on Winder Street in Quesnel.

According to a press release, a “large quantity” of drugs, which are believed to be methamphetamine and heroin, as well as cash and ammunition were found in the residence.

Quesnel detachment commander Staff Sgt. Andrew Burton said in the release that the Quesnel RCMP recognize the impact of illicit drugs on the community and that they are committed to “suppressing these illegal activities.”

The release adds that the investigation is ongoing.

The search warrant was executed by the Quesnel RCMP General Duty and Crime Reduction Units and the William’s Lake RCMP Cariboo Chilcotin Crime Reduction Unit.



heather.norman@quesnelobserver.com

Like us on Facebook