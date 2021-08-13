Two injured, one arrested, after shots fired at rural Bella Coola property

Bella Coola RCMP called to the incident the evening of Wednesday, Aug. 11

Two people were injured and one person has been arrested by Bella Coola RCMP after a report of shots fired at a rural property Wednesday night, Aug. 11, around 9 p.m.

Bella Coola RCMP Sgt. Chris Manseau, media relations officer, said officers visited the local hospital and spoke with a group of people who indicated they had approached what they thought was an abandoned property.

“As they approached, an individual exited a cabin on the property,” Manseau said. “They left the area without any incident or confrontation.”

A short distance away the same individual exited from behind some bushes brandishing a firearm, fired it at their vehicle, striking it and injuring two people inside, he said.

Members of the Prince George RCMP Emergency Response Team were contacted for assistance, attended Bella Coola and were instrumental in the safe arrest of the suspect.

“The victims of this incident were able to give an accurate description of what happened,” Manseau said. “Based on their statements the local members were quickly able to identify a suspect.

READ MORE: Successful RCMP career inspired by North of 60 Indigenous actress

“Because of this, the suspect was located a short time later and taken into custody without incident.”

Manseau said members of the RCMP will remain at the rural property while a search warrant is executed. The suspect remains in RCMP custody at this time.

“The Bella Coola RCMP believe this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public,” he said.

Anyone with first hand information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Bella Coola RCMP detachment at 250-799-5363.



greg.sabatino@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Bella CoolaRCMP