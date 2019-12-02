At roughly 7 a.m., Williams Lake RCMP were called to an armed robbery at what they are calling a targeted residence on Windmill Crescent in the city. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo)

Two in custody after early-morning armed robbery of home in Williams Lake

Pelley said the stolen items from the robbery have since been recovered by police

Two suspects are being held in custody following an early-morning armed robbery in Williams Lake Monday.

At roughly 7 a.m., Williams Lake RCMP were called to an armed robbery at what they are calling a targeted residence on Windmill Crescent in the city.

“The investigation revealed a male was assaulted and robbed in his residence by two suspects who concealed their identity,” said Williams Lake RCMP Insp. Jeff Pelley.

“Police subsequently identified and located two suspects, who were arrested for robbery and are currently being held in custody.”

READ MORE: RCMP seek to identify 7-Eleven robbery suspect

Pelley said the stolen items from the robbery have since been recovered by police.

The victim, meanwhile, was treated for minor injuries.

Pelley noted both suspects are well known to police, and added the investigation is ongoing and no further information will be released at this time.

The RCMP is asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the RCMP at 250-292-6211 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Harbour Air gears up for launch of first fully-electric commercial seaplane
Next story
$50 million available for rural B.C. high-speed internet projects

Just Posted

Two in custody after early-morning armed robbery of home in Williams Lake

Pelley said the stolen items from the robbery have since been recovered by police

World AIDS Day sees record-low number of cases of HIV and AIDS in B.C.

It’s important to look at the progress we have made: Minister of Health Adrian Dix

FOREST INK: Time to change strategies on softwood lumber dispute

There have been numerous attempts by Canada to have lumber exports be part of NAFTA

Longtime Tatlayoko Valley residents lose home to fire Sunday morning

They moved out here with their six kids and their little station wagon and setup a ranch.

DOWN TO EARTH: Outdoor enthusiasts now examining effects on environment landscapes

The start of winter is an emotional roller coaster for me

VIDEO: Harbour Air gears up for launch of first fully-electric commercial seaplane

Harbour Air is launching what it’s calling the first-ever fully-electric commercial plane

Classes resume at UNBC as negotations continue

The union has filed a bad faith bargaining complaint against university

$50 million available for rural high-speed internet projects

Largest ever intake of the Connecting British Columbia program

Husky Energy confirms 370 job cuts as it trims spending by $500 million

Calgary-based company is cutting 2020-21 capital spending

B.C. mom charged with abducting child to face trial in U.K. this week

Saanich officer says Jersey crown counsel doesn’t support extraditing Lauren Etchells back to Canada

‘Loss for words’: Injured Bronco shocked, excited over effect of spinal surgery

Ryan Straschnitzki, who was paralyzed from the chest down, isn’t expecting a cure

Premiers meet outside Toronto, try to find consensus on dealing with Ottawa

The federal election campaign laid bare some regional division

Huawei’s Meng ‘no longer fears unknown’ despite ‘torment, struggle’ of last year

Canadian authorities took Meng into custody at the request of the United States

Draisaitl nets 2, leads Oilers to 3-2 win over Canucks

Edmonton avenges Saturday loss to Vancouver

Most Read