Two helicopters patrolling the South Cariboo after lightning storm

Ten new fires have been reported in the 100 Mile House area

Two helicopters are patrolling the area with initial attack crews on board to investigate reports of fires, says Jessica Mack, the fire information officer for the Cariboo Fire Centre.

In total, ten new fires have been reported in the 100 Mile House area Tuesday evening after a lightning storm.

“They are prioritizing the fires in the area and from that, they will be sending out the 30 personnel who are located in 100 Mile out to the fires based on priorities and what they find while they’re patrolling,” says Mack.

From what they currently see, she says there are no structures or communities threatened by fires.

It’s important to note that not all reports have been confirmed.

Mack says there will be no further updates until tomorrow.

 

108 Mile Volunteer Fire Department seen between Lac La Hache and 108 Mile Ranch on Tuesday, July 31. Max Winkelman photo.

A helicopter seen flying over the Lac la Hache area on Tuesday, July 31. Max Winkelman photo.

Forest Grove Volunteer Fire Department investigates a report of a lightning strike near Houseman Road on Tuesday, July 31. At the time of the photo, they hadn’t located anything. Max Winkelman photo.

