An Edmonton Police Service logo is shown at a press conference in Edmonton, Oct. 2, 2017. The Edmonton Police Service says in a news release that two patrol officers were killed while responding to a call Thursday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

An Edmonton Police Service logo is shown at a press conference in Edmonton, Oct. 2, 2017. The Edmonton Police Service says in a news release that two patrol officers were killed while responding to a call Thursday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Two Edmonton police officers killed while responding to a call

The force did not immediately release any details about what happened.

Edmonton police say two patrol officers have been killed while responding to a call.

The force did not immediately release any details about what happened.

Police chief Dale McFee and other dignitaries are to make brief formal statements later today.

Police say further details will be released once they’re confirmed.

Police

Previous story
B.C. exhibit honours Indigenous and Black lives lost to police violence
Next story
BC SPCA issues warning about pair selling ‘sick, skinny kittens’

Just Posted

Yunesit’in elders Millie Inyallie, left, and Dorothy Myers are grateful for Dr. Stefan de Swardt who travelled to do clinics in their community for 13 years. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
OUR HOMETOWN: Williams Lake doctor honoured by First Nations community

Cowboy poet Frank Gleeson prepares to share the poem he wrote for Williams Lake’s 94th birthday celebration held Wednesday, March 15 at the Museum of the Cariboo Chilcotin. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Cowboy poet recites poem for Williams Lake’s 94th birthday of incorporation

Sailor First Class William Henderson, of the Royal Canadian Navy, prepares to dive under the ice of Sheridan Lake with a member of the Royal New Zealand Royal Navy last week. The navy ran a five-day exercise with members of the United States Navy, NZRN, the Royal Navy and the Netherlands Royal Navy. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Navy holds ice diving operation on Sheridan Lake

Tickets are on sale now for the inaugural Indoor Spring Classic Rodeo coming up April 14, 15 and 16. (Williams Lake Tribune file photo)
Expect tradition, modern twists at Indoor Spring Classic Rodeo in Williams Lake

Pop-up banner image