Premier John Horgan, centre, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, left, and Health Minister Adrian Dix take part in a conference call with B.C. faith leaders about COVID-19 in Victoria on Wednesday March 11, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dirk Meissner

Two COVID-19 patients now in self-isolation at home in Northern Health

Total number of cases up to 73 in B.C.

B.C. has a total of 73 confirmed COVID-19 cases, as of Saturday, including two people who are now recovering at their home within the Northern Health region.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced nine new cases during her Saturday briefing.

This includes seven people within the Vancouver Coastal Health authority, one within Fraser Health and one presumptive case in Interior Health.

Two of the confirmed cases previously announced as being linked to the Vancouver Coastal Health authority are actually residents within the Northern Health Authority, B.C. health officials have confirmed. They had travelled overseas, landing in the Lower Mainland where they were screened and tested positive, Henry said, adding their conditions were mild. Since then, they have driven home where they remain in self-isolation.

This means that every health authority has at least one confirmed COVID-19 case.

READ MORE: Return home while you can, Ottawa tells Canadians travelling abroad

Most of Saturday’s new confirmed cases are linked to an outbreak at a North Vancouver care home. Henry said she suspects there may be more confirmed cases in the coming days.

B.C.’s top doctor also tried to tide concerns that people who feel under the weather – including those who have travelled overseas – don’t necessarily need to be tested for the novel coronavirus.

“Even if you have mild symptoms, or if you have no symptoms and you have returned from travel, you don’t need testing,” Henry said. “We want to make sure that people with no symptoms understand they don’t need to be tested for COVID-19.”

She added that testing protocols will be focused on health care staff, those in long-term care homes and those linked to the existing outbreaks in North Vancouver. People who show serious symptoms, which include lung infections and extreme coughing, will also be tested after calling HealthLink BC at 811.

The province has tested more than 6,000 people, according to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control, with 4,000 of those tests in the last few days. As people await their lab results, which can take two or more days, they are told to self-isolate. Those who travel outside of Canada, including to the U.S., will be asked to stay away from work, school and other public places for 14 days upon their return.

As of Saturday, there were 73 confirmed cases of which six have recovered, two are in hospital and one – a man in his 80s with a number of underlying health issues – has died. The rest are under quarantine where they will remain until they produce two negative tests within 24 hours.

Two of the confirmed cases previously announced as being linked to the Vancouver Coastal Health authority are actually residents within the Northern Health Authority. They had travelled overseas, landing in the Lower Mainland where they were screened and tested positive, Henry said, adding their conditions were mild. Since then, they have driven home where they remain in self-isolation.

This means that every health authority has at least one confirmed COVID-19 case.

Health Minister Adrian Dix said that testing centres will be opening across the province, but the exact locations will be announced by individual health authorities in the coming days.

“When these centres are open, they’re not for people to go to,” said Dix, asking that people not flock to these locations unnecessarily.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Jury selection in B.C. Supreme Court postponed over coronavirus concerns
Next story
Second presumptive case of COVID-19 in Interior Health

Just Posted

Williams Lake Indoor Rodeo cancelled due to COVID-19 outbreak

President Kelly Walls said it is with heavy hearts that the WLIRA has made the decision

COVID-19- West Coast Amusements cancels carnivals as of March 13, including stops in Cariboo

Cancellation comes as government restricts mass gatherings

Two COVID-19 patients now in self-isolation at home in Northern Health

Total number of cases up to 73 in B.C.

COVID-19: UNBC announces last day of face-to-face classes will be March 18

Classes continue at the College of New Caledonia at this time

Volunteers help with homeless count

“For a cold and windy day it was a good count, I think”

Border closures, mandatory screening up for discussion amid COVID-19, Trudeau says

Trudeau’s wife Sophie was diagnosed with COVID-19 following a trip to the U.K.

COVID-19 school closure decisions will come from education minister: SD 27

Spring break for SD 27 runs from March 16 to 27

B.C. Tl’etinqox Chief Joe Alphonse urges caution amid COVID-19

“We all have to do our part and look out for one another”

COVID-19: How the City of Williams Lake and School District 27 are responding to concerns

A spring break school trip is altered, while city workers take precautions

Not all sick people require COVID-19 tests, B.C.’s top doctor says

Nine more cases of COVID-19 in B.C. announced Saturday, bringing total to 73

B.C. VIEWS: Effects of COVID-19 pandemic will be long-lasting

A steep drop in tourist visits will hit hard, in particular, Vancouver Island, the Lower Mainland and the Okanagan hard

Harassment allegations at UVic lead to call for coaching codes of conduct

Multiple rowers have complained about coach Barney Williams

Music industry feeling the effects of COVID-19 pandemic

Musicians, promoters and producers alike all reeling from cancellations, venue bans

New program offers free legal advice to victims of workplace sexual harassment in B.C.

SHARP Workplaces program offers up to five hours of free, confidential legal advice

Most Read