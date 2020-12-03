Two contract employees at Wells mine site test positive for COVID-19

Barkerville Gold Mines says the workers have had no known interaction with the community of Wells

Contact tracing is underway after two contract employees tested positive for COVID-19 at the Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd. (BGM) site in Wells.

BGM provided an update to the community in a Facebook post Thursday, Dec. 3.

BGM says the two contract workers, who tested positive on Dec. 2, were both asymptomatic, and they travelled in two separate groups from two different points of origin. They were travelling to Wells for the beginning of their rotation and were tested for COVID-19 in BGM’s COVID laboratory when they first arrived at the site.

“We are working with Northern Health to conduct contact tracing and identify any known potential exposures,” according to the post on BGM’s Facebook page. “On-site high-risk exposed parties have been tested in our onsite laboratory and quarantined in isolation, and exposure to other employees remains limited.”

BGM says all direct contacts have tested negative for COVID-19 thus far, but they will remain in quarantine under the guidance of Northern Health. BGM conducts routine testing and employee screening and will continue to follow its established COVID-19 policy and procedure guidelines.

BGM says the affected contractors have had no known interaction with the community of Wells.

“BGM will remain in communication with Northern Health and will continue to follow their recommendations,” the company says. “The company will continue updating the community of Wells and Barkerville as the situation progresses.”

BGM says though they had a “potentially positive case” in August, these are the first two positive COVID-19 cases for employees and contractors present at the site.

The previous case involved a contract employee testing positive after leaving the site and while on their time off.

Since the beginning of November, the company has tested 343 employees and contractors for COVID-19 in its onsite laboratory prior to entering the site.

