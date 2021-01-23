Two classes told to self-isolate due to COVID-19 exposure at Nesika Elementary School

Families were given the news Saturday, Jan. 23

More than 40 students and staff at Nesika Elementary School learned Saturday they have to self-isolate for two weeks after a COVID-19 exposure at their school.

The exposure notice indicates Jan. 18 and 19 as potential dates of exposure.

Two classes at the school are self-isolating as a precaution.

Today we shared a COVID-19 notice of potential exposure with the Nesika school community. The exposure notice indicates… Posted by School District No. 27 on Saturday, January 23, 2021

“Thank you to Interior Health and school staff, students, and parents for their continued efforts in keeping our schools safe for all,” noted a Facebook post from SD27, adding students that have not been contacted can attend school as usual.

Schools in the Williams Lake area have seen a significant surge in COVID-19 exposures in recent weeks.

Interior Health has declared the Cariboo Chilcotin region a community cluster. There is also an outbreak at Cariboo Memorial Hospital.

