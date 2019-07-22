Two brands of ice cream sandwiches recalled due to presence of metal

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency issued a recall on Iceberg and Originale Augustin brands

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is recalling Iceberg and Originale Augustin brand mega ice cream sandwiches (File contributed/CFIA)

Anyone relying on cool treats to combat summer heat may want to check their freezers; the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has recalled two brands of ice cream sandwiches.

Both the Iceberg brand and Originale Augustin brand vanilla mega sandwiches are recalled due to the possible presence of fine metal particles within the product. People are advised to not eat these products.

The Iceberg brand (size 8 x 190 ml) lot affected has a best before date of May 29, 2021, while the Originale Augustin (size 30 x 190 ml) has best before dates ranging from May 14, 2020 to June 26, 2020.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is recalling Iceberg and Originale Augustin brand mega ice cream sandwiches (File contributed/ CFIA)

Anyone with these products can return them to the store where they were purchased.

So far, no reports of illness have been put forward in relation to this recall.

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

 

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
and Instagram

 

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is recalling Iceberg and Originale Augustin brand mega ice cream sandwiches (File contributed/CFIA)

Previous story
Dasiqox Tribal Park management plan development eyed
Next story
VIDEO: Bystander training gains traction as tool to prevent sexual harassment, violence

Just Posted

Dasiqox Tribal Park management plan development eyed

Proponents hope to have management approach and action plan completed in next three to five years

CASUAL COUNTRY 2019: Young Cariboo athlete shines on world stage

Triathlete Danika Robson is making her dreams come true

CASUAL COUNTRY 2019: Tatlayoko Valley post office remains community cornerstone

Through the years, different locations and postmasters this post office has served the community

DESTINATION: Desous Mountain flowing smoothly for cycling club

“After 25 years of work we have a real riding destination at Desous Mountain.”

Low mobility trails throughout the region opens up nature for everyone to enjoy

There are currently 22 trails in the network funded by the Cariboo Regional District

See Tom Hanks as Mr. Rogers in the new ‘A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood’ trailer

Movie comes to Canada on Nov. 22, 2019

Unsealed record suggests U.S. man convicted of murdering Vancouver Island couple left DNA on zip tie in 1987

William Talbott is set to be sentenced Wednesday in the murders of Jay Cook and Tanya Van Cuylenborg

Surrey court clerk files human rights complaint related to concussion

Deborah A. Ryane claims her employer discriminated against her on basis of mental disability

Food fight: Liberals, Tories trade shots as pre-campaign battles intensify

Health Canada released an overhauled document that did away with traditional food groups and portion sizes

Okanagan Air Cadet challenges gender-exclusive haircut policy

Haircut regulation inspires challenge around gender identity

VIDEO: Bystander training gains traction as tool to prevent sexual harassment, violence

Julia Gartley was sexually assaulted after an event, and no one stepped in to help

Two brands of ice cream sandwiches recalled due to presence of metal

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency issued a recall on Iceberg and Originale Augustin brands

Sexual assaults, extortion on the rise even as crime rates stay low: Stats Canada

Rates of police-reported sexual assault rose for the fourth year in a row

Vancouver Island teens missing after vehicle found ablaze near Dease Lake, BC

RCMP say a body discovered nearby not one of the missing teens

Most Read