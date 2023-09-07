Two Boitanio Mall businesses in Williams Lake hope to reopen soon

Both Mark’s Work Wearhouse and Hub Barton Insurance have been closed

Two businesses in Boitanio Mall in Williams Lake have been closed to undergo repairs caused by water damage. (Black Press Media photo)

Two businesses undergoing repairs in their premises are said to reopen soon in the Boitanio Mall.

Mark’s Work Wearhouse and Hub Barton Insurance have both been closed temporarily while repairs were done to their premises.

Hub Barton Insurance has been closed since late August and were able to relocate temporarily to their downtown location, ensuring continued access for clients.

A manager said their offices were damaged by water and were hopeful they would reopen at the Boitanio Mall location possibly as soon as this week.

Mark’s Work Wearhouse has also been closed to all business and said they expect to reopen next week.

A manager at Mark’s said the store was undergoing minor renovations to repair the damage. He said the store was closed to ensure both a better customer experience and safety while renovations were underway but did not want to go into details.

He said most of the work is complete and they are in preparations for a reopening.

Janda Group, the owner of the building and the developer working to create housing units on the upper floor of the Boitanio Mall did not respond to inquiries regarding the building and source of the water.

Work is ongoing in the top floor of the building, to remove hazardous materials and workers are on site.

The removal of the materials is time-consuming due to needing to ensure the materials are always contained, explained city of Williams Lake building inspector Reiner Nikolai.

Nikolai did confirm the building permit for 82 units has been issued and once the hazardous materials have been removed, construction of those units can resume.

