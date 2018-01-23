Two arrested after shots fired complaint

Two men have been arrested after multiple gunshots were reported to RCMP Saturday in Williams Lake.

“At approximately 8:02 p.m. the Williams Lake RCMP responded to multiple reports of gun shots in the 1600 block of Broadway Avenue South,” Williams Lake RCMP Const. Ryan Marlatt said. “As a result of the investigation police arrested two individuals.”

Police also detained five others from within a residence in the area and a search warrant was obtained for the residence where a firearm and ammunition was recovered, RCMP said.

Lane Don Cooper, 21, was charged with carrying a weapon or prohibited device with ammo concealed, possession of a non-firearm unauthorized and possession of a firearm contrary to order.

Cooper will remain in custody until his next court date of Jan. 31, 2018.

In addition, police said a 28-year-old man is facing a charge of possession of a prohibited weapon and will appear in court on March 7, 2018, pending charges are approved by Crown Counsel.

“Although no one was injured in this incident, the careless discharge of a firearm remains under investigation,” Marlatt said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211 or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca.