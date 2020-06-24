Two arrested after multiple firearms, drugs seized from vehicle in Williams Lake

The vehicle was stopped due to an active firearms investigation

Williams Lake RCMP Cariboo Chilcotin Crime Reduction Unit arrested two people after multiple firearms and cocaine was found in a vehicle. (File photo)

Two people remain in custody after being arrested when multiple firearms and drugs were seized from a vehicle in Williams Lake.

Insp. Jeff Pelley, officer in charge of the Williams Lake RCMP, said on June 23, 2020, at approximately 5:20 p.m, the Cariboo Chilcotin Crime Reduction Unit stopped a suspect vehicle due to an active firearms investigation.

“A male and female in the vehicle were located in possession of 12 firearms, eight pellet guns, prohibited magazines, several hundred rounds of ammunition and a quantity of cocaine,” Pelley noted. “It was determined the male had an outstanding arrest warrant for theft under $5,000 and both remain in custody pending charge approval with a court appearance on June 24, 2020.”

Pelley said violence, weapons offences, and drug trafficking all remain strategic priorities in targeting offenders responsible for this type of behavior.

“We remain dedicated to holding these offenders accountable within our court system to enhance community safety.”

RCMPWilliams Lake