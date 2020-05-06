Tsq’escenemc praying for water levels to soon recede in South Cariboo

A secondary back road has been upgraded for traffic

Sandbagging continues almost daily now at a First Nations community near 100 Mile House.

Tsq’escenemc (Canim Lake Band) Chief Helen Henderson said water levels are rising on Tsq’escen Road which leads to their main reserve.

“We will continue to sandbag around crucial areas,” she said.

As of May 6 traffic is restricted to north residents only and the secondary road (backroad to Kicking Horse Road) has been upgraded for traffic.

“The north end residents remain on evacuation alert and we expect to be dealing with this well into the weekend,” Henderson said.

The east end access of Kicking Horse Road has flooded over north of the bridge. Henderson said the road above the culvert is at risk of being flooded which will cut off access for one home.

“An alert will be issued for this resident.”

Thousands of sandbags have been put down by the community and Henderson said they are praying the water levels will soon recede.

flooding

