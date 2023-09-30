Rebecca Solomon, seen here in June 2023, is member of the Tŝilhqot’in Ts’iqi Dechen Jedilhtan (Tŝilhqot’in Women’s Council). (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Tŝilhqot’in Women’s Council commemorates National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

It is essential to acknowledge harm done by residential schools, council said

The Tŝilhqot’in Ts’iqi Dechen Jedilhtan (Tŝilhqot’in Women’s Council) is commemorating National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, Sept. 30.

The council encouraged everyone to reflect on the harmful and traumatic history and legacy of the residential school system.

Rebecca Solomon, a member of the women’s council, said in news release it is essential that Canada acknowledge the harm that residential schools did to Indigenous people.

“While the declaration of the of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation was a start in creating awareness, more needs to be done.”

Solomon noted in the past two years, the count of unmarked graves at residential school sites has increased and now surpasses 10,000.

She said the government needs to remain vigilant and continue to work with Indigenous peoples and communities to implement the recommendations from the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s report and the government needs to assist with the advancement of true reconciliation.

“We need to heal from the harms of residential schools that have created inter-generational impacts for all. We recognize many relatives are hurting in silence today.”

Let’s continue to work together to address the trauma, mental health, and addictions crisis to create a better future for the next generations. Regardless of culture and religion, we need to reawaken harmony with our neighbours and Mother Earth for the benefit of all our relations, past, present and future.”

The Tŝilhqot’in Ts’iqi Dechen Jedilhtan “encourages everyone to take part in the ceremonies being held this weekend to honour the survivors, the communities, families of residential school survivors and pay tribute to the children who never returned home.”

