Tsilhqot’in National Government purchases former Tolko property in Williams Lake

The property on Second Avenue North was used for Tolko’s woodlands division

Tsilhqot’in National Government has purchased the former Tolko Industries Ltd. property on Second Avenue North in Williams Lake. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

The Tŝilhqot’in National Government (TNG) has purchased a former Tolko Industries Ltd. property in Williams Lake.

Located at 925 Second Ave. North, the property consists of a large building and secure parking lot the TNG said it will start using in April.

“The Tŝilhqot’in National Government is growing and becoming a large employer in the Williams Lake and Chilcotin region,” said Chief Joe Alphonse, tribal chair of the TNG in a news release.

“While our offices are growing in Williams Lake, our focus remains on the Tŝilhqot’in people. The Tolko building comes with a works yard that will be used for storage that is necessary to serve our people and complete projects in the territory. I would like to thank Tolko for supporting us on this purchase.”

Tolko’s vice-president of Woodlands Kevin Jewett said the Williams Lake staff is in the process of relocating to Tolko’s Lakeview division office, adjacent to Highway 20.

“As Tolko no longer needed the space, we are happy to be able to sell it to a valuable community partner like the Tsilhqot’in National Government, and we look forward to continuing our close relationship.”

The TNG has experienced substantial growth over the past five years as the organization pursues priorities within areas such as housing and infrastructure, jurisdiction for Tŝilhqot’in children and families, and land management, the TNG noted, adding Williams Lake is located on the unceded territory of the Secwepmec Nation and is a valuable centre of business for the Tŝilhqot’in.

In 2016, the TNG purchased the former Kwaleen School on South Lakeside Drive.

READ MORE: TNG purchases Kwaleen School



monica.lamb-yorski@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

First NationsWilliams Lake