Tsilhqot’in Nation pursuing compensation, MOU with DND for Chilcotin military training area

The land in question was exchanged in 1924 for property in Vancouver’s Point Grey area

The Tsilhqot’in Nation is hoping for a memorandum of understanding with the Department of National Defence regarding the Chilcotin Military Training area near Riske Creek that would include return of land and compensation. DND photo

The Tsilhqot’in Nation is hoping to achieve a memorandum of understanding for the military training area the Department of National Defence has owned 47 kilometres west of Williams Lake for almost 100 years.

“There is a lot of history on that land,” said Tl’esqox (Toosey) Chief Francis Laceese, whose community is closest to the training area, of all six Tsilhqot’in communites.

“There was an exchange for it in the 1920s between the province and the federal government for land in Vancouver’s Point Grey area, presently UBC Endowment Lands.

Laceese reminded that under the United Nations Declaration of the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, military activities shall not take place in the lands or territories of Indigenous peoples, unless justified by a relevant public interest or otherwise freely agreed with or requested by the Indigenous peoples concerned.

“We will hopefully get most of it back, but there will probably be some compensation as part of it.”

Ashley Lemire, media relations officer with DND, said the department is committed to renewing and strengthening relationship with Indigenous peoples in the communities where national defence operates.

“The military training area located west of Williams Lake, B.C. is an important training ground for our personnel,” Lemire said. “The 41,000-hectare property is used for military skills practice and exercises.”

Lemire said DND also recognizes the importance of the area to local First Nations, and is currently discussing their interest in these lands.

“These discussions are in the early stages and we look forward to sharing updates in the future,” she added, noting as a good neighbour, DND continues to inform local First Nations about upcoming military training activities on the lands.

DND is committed to ensuring the safety of Canadians and responsibly managing the effects of its military legacy, she added.

“As military training activities can leave a mark on the surrounding environment, we are reviewing the condition of the training area to identify any potential risks to ensure these lands remain safe for use.”

Tsilhqot’in National Government tribal chairman Chief Joe Alphonse said it has been an area of concern for the nation for a long time.

“It is in the Tl’esqox caretaker area and they want it back to the state it was in before the military entered,” Alphonse said. “The north corner of the military block has interest to my community, Tl’etinqox. My late grandfather, Casimir Bob, had a trap line there. He was the last of the hereditary chiefs in power.”

Cariboo Aboriginal Forestry Enterprises — formed three years ago by the communities of Esk’etemc (Alkali Lake) and Tl’esqox (Toosey) — is presently managing 41,000 hectares of forest in the military training area, much of it was burned during the 2017 wildfires.

Alphonse said the TNG endorsed the partnership, and there have been lots of employment opportunities for his community there.

“But we agreed any other economic opportunities would be accessed by the other five Tsilhqot’in communities,” Alphonse added.



