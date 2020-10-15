A sister community agreement was virtually signed by the Tsilhqot’in Nation and New Westminster on Oct. 15. (Tsilhqot’in National Government photo)

A sister community agreement was virtually signed by the Tsilhqot’in Nation and New Westminster on Oct. 15. (Tsilhqot’in National Government photo)

Tsilhqot’in Nation and New Westminster become sister communities

The sister community agreement is written in both English and Tsilhqot’in

Several First Nation communities in B.C’s central Interior have become “sister communities” with a city in the Lower Mainland after several years of relationship building.

The City of New Westminster and Tsilhqot’in Nation committed to work together and support one another after the virtual signing of a sister community memorandum of agreement on Thursday, Oct. 15.

“By becoming sister communities with the Tŝilhqot’in Nation, we are formalizing an important relationship that we have been building over the past three years and more,” Mayor Jonathan X. Coté said in a joint news release.

The signed agreement marks the first such relationship between the City of New Westminster and an Indigenous Nation.

New Westminster already had a sister city relationship with the Tsilhqot’in community of Tl’etinqox (Anaham) that was born through the friendship of city councillor Chuck Puchmayr and TNG tribal chair Chief Joe Alphonse.

Tsilhqot’in National Government (TNG) interim vice-chair Chief Jimmy Lulua said the City of New Westminster has stood by their Nation to right the wrongs of the past.

Read More: Tsilhqot’in Nation signs Indigenous protocol agreement with University of B.C.

In July 2019, a Tsilhqot’in delegation joined City leaders to witness the removal of a statue of Judge Matthew Begbie from outside New Westminster’s provincial courthouse. Later that month both parties co-hosted a ceremony to commemorate the wrongful trial and hanging of Tsilhqot’in war Chief ?Ahan.

?Ahan is believed to be buried in New Westminster where he was tried and hanged on July 18, 1865. Five other Tsilhqot’in War Chiefs were ordered to be executed by Begbie the previous year in Quesnel.

“Together we have demonstrated that government and First Nations can form mutually respectful and progressive relationships that advance the goals of both parties and work to achieve reconciliation for Indigenous peoples,” Lulua said.

“The signing of this Sister Community Agreement makes it official, but the principles of this Sister Community Agreement and the Tŝilhqot’in relationship with the City of New Westminster have been strong for years now.”

In 2018, a fire truck was donated by the City of New Westminster to Tl’etinqox.

Read More: First Nations and non-First Nations community forge relationship in spirit of reconciliation

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
rebecca.dyok@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CityFirst Nations

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Penticton mass-murderer apologizes: ‘I tragically disrupted so many lives’

Just Posted

A sister community agreement was virtually signed by the Tsilhqot’in Nation and New Westminster on Oct. 15. (Tsilhqot’in National Government photo)
Tsilhqot’in Nation and New Westminster become sister communities

The sister community agreement is written in both English and Tsilhqot’in

Mark Hamm has lived and worked in the Cariboo since 1982 when he took a summer job, which turned into a permanent position with the BC Forest Service, and said he loves the area, the people and volunteering in the community. (Greg Sabatino photo)
OUR HOMETOWN: Mark Hamm making a difference in the community

“It was really tough on the people working at the fire centre through all of that,” Hamm said

Videos featuring B.C. Election candidates in the Cariboo-Chilcotin riding are available on the Williams Lake and District Chamber of Commerce Youtube channel. (File image)
BC Votes 2020: 4 of 5 Cariboo Chilcotin candidates featured in Williams Lake chamber videos

NDP candidate had a scheduling conflict

Interior Health Authority confirmed Wednesday the lab at Cariboo Memorial Hospital is experiencing a staffing shortage. (Monica Lamb-Yorski file photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Staffing shortage impacting Cariboo Memorial Hospital lab in Williams Lake

Residents continue to experience difficulties booking appointments

Kyle Townsend is running for the B.C. Conservatives in Cariboo North. (Photo Submitted)
B.C. VOTES 2020: Cariboo North candidate questionnaire – Kyle Townsend, Conservative Party

Cariboo North election candidates answer a series of questions leading up to the election

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates COVID-19 cases in B.C., Aug. 27, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. sees 1st case of child with rare inflammatory syndrome linked to COVID-19

Multisystem inflammatory syndrome, or MIS-C, shows similarities to Kawasaki disease

Police in Nanaimo are searching for a woman who allegedly threw hot coffee on a McDonald’s employee. (File photo)
Customer throws hot coffee on employee through McDonald’s drive-thru window in Nanaimo

RCMP searching for suspect who could face assault charge

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

John Brittain has pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder in relation to the deaths of Darlene Knippelberg, Rudi Winter and Susan and Barry Wonch. (File)
Penticton mass-murderer to spend life in prison, 25 years before parole

John Brittain murdered four people in a mid-day rampage in 2019; will likely spend rest of life behind bars

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Two more COVID-19 cases have been reported in the Interior Health (IH) region overnight. (Getty)
Two additional COVID-19 cases in Interior Health region overnight

Twenty-six cases are active, and on isolation, according to Interior Health Authority

Flash frozen prawns still sitting in cold storage. (BC Prawns image)
3 million pounds of flash frozen, delicious prawns sitting in B.C. cold storage

Global demand for the B.C. specialty plummeted as the COVID-19 pandemic grew

B.C.’s court of appeal is in Vancouver. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
New trial ordered for woman accused of sexually assaulting teen in Surrey

Ruth Marisol Sanhueza, who had been found guilty of sexual assault and sexual interference, has won her appeal in court

(Bloomberg photo by Andrew Harrer)
Unclear how many misinformation posts about B.C. election are shared on Facebook

The social media company says it has two methods for dealing with misinformation on its platforms

Most Read