Leaders and Representatives from the Tŝilhqot’in Nation are attending the 8th United Nations Forum on Business and Human Rights in Geneva, Switzerland from Nov. 25 to 27, 2019. (Wikimedia Commons photo)

Tsilhqot’in leaders travelling to Geneva, Switzerland to continue global fight for Indigenous rights

Delegation attending the United Nations Forum on Business and Human Rights

Leaders and representatives from the Tŝilhqot’in Nation are taking to the world stage next week to continue to share their story, advocate for their Indigenous rights and for the rights of all Indigenous people at the eighth United Nations Forum on Business and Human Rights, taking place from Nov. 25 to 27 in Geneva, Switzerland.

“Our story is a global story. Our struggle is shared by Indigenous peoples across Canada and around the world,” stated Tl’esqox First Nation Chief Francis Laceese in a news release. Chief Laceese and Tŝideldel First Nation Chief Otis Guichon are both attending the forum.

“As Indigenous peoples, we all hold the freedom, the jurisdiction and the rights to care for our lands and waters and benefit from our homelands in the ways of our ancestors. It is important that the truth of Indigenous peoples around the world is heard. That is why we are attending the Forum on Business and Human Rights, because governments and business need to start recognizing our jurisdiction and our rights to free, prior informed consent or the conflicts with Indigenous peoples will continue.”

While in Geneva, the chiefs will share their history dating back in 1864/1865 when six Tŝilhqot’in War Chiefs met for peace talks, under a flag of truce and were deceived, wrongfully arrested and hanged.

“The execution of these six Tŝilhqot’in War Chiefs motivated the Tŝilhqot’in to seek justice for our people, and after 25 years in the Canadian court system, the Tŝilhqot’in Nation established Aboriginal title, for the first time in Canadian history, to a portion of the Tŝilhqot’in homeland. This decision is known as the Tŝilhqot’in Decision,” stated the news release.

“Despite this landmark victory, the Tŝilhqot’in are still compelled to fight every day to protect their way of life and their human rights as Indigenous peoples, including over a decade of court battles, regulatory hearings and peaceful actions to protect the sacred lands and waters at Teẑtan Biny from proposed mining activities.

The Tŝilhqot’in Nation chose to travel to Geneva to attend the Forum on Business and Human Rights to highlight the need for free, prior informed consent as a fundamental condition of business and to join Indigenous peoples around the world in calling for the implementation of the UN Declaration on Indigenous Peoples.


patrick.davies@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Smudging in B.C. classroom did not affect Christian family’s faith, says school district lawyer

Just Posted

Tsilhqot’in leaders travelling to Geneva, Switzerland to continue global fight for Indigenous rights

Delegation attending the United Nations Forum on Business and Human Rights

Language of the Land Fundraiser raises $6,520 for TNG

Tickets were sold out and the venue was at capacity of 160 people.

New museum staff undertakes new cataloguing project

The Museum of the Cariboo Chilcotin has had an incredibly exciting and busy year ahead

LCSS senior leadership students to host Frosty 5KM to support Cariboo Friendship Society

“We wanted to do something to give back”

Williams Lake ranked ninth on ‘Canada’s Most Dangerous Places’ list by Maclean’s Magazine

Williams Lake has once again cracked the top 10 of Maclean’s Magazine’s… Continue reading

Fashion Fridays: Holiday outfits on a budget

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Smudging in B.C. classroom did not affect Christian family’s faith, says school district lawyer

Lawyers make closing arguments in a Port Alberni case about the Indigenous cultural practice

Canadian Forces member charged with possessing magic mushrooms in Comox

Master Cpl. Joshua Alexander, with the 407 Maritime Patrol Squadron, facing two drug related charges

Most B.C. residents, including those hit by 2018 storms, not prepared for outages: report

Create an emergency kit, BC Hydro says, and report all outages or downed lines

Study finds microplastics in all remote Arctic beluga whales tested

Lead author Rhiannon Moore says she wasn’t expecting to see so many microplastics so far north

Services needed in B.C. for early-onset Alzheimer’s disease patients: doctor, advocates

More patients are being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s at an earlier age

65-million-year-old triceratops fossil arrives in Victoria

Dino Lab Inc. is excavating the fossilized remains of a Triceratops prosus

B.C. widow sues health authority after ‘untreatable’ superbug killed husband

New Public Agency Health report puts Canadian death toll at 5,400 in 2018

Changes to B.C. building code address secondary suites, energy efficiency

Housing Minister Selina Robinson says the changes will help create more affordable housing

Most Read