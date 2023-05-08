Tsilhqot’in honour National Day of Awareness for Missing, Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls

Staff of the Tsilhqot’in National Government wore red on May 5, aimed at raising awareness around missing and murdered Indigenous women. (Tsilhqot’in National Government photo)

Friday, May 5 was National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.

Tsilhqot’in Women’s Council hosted an event Friday morning at the Tsilhqot’in National Government office on South Lakeside, and wore red to show support.

“Our communities face heavy amounts of grief caused by tragedy and death among our people,” said the council in a public statement.

The statement said the impacts are felt across communities, including men and boys.

“There is a feeling that you or your family could be next,” it said.

The statement goes on to say the 231 calls for justice from the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls should be followed through and implemented.

