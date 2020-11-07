Rich N Beka are thrilled about their first recently released album. (photo by Nolan Guichon Photography)

Rich N Beka are thrilled about their first recently released album. (photo by Nolan Guichon Photography)

Tsilhqot’in hip hop duo release first professional album

Let the Games Begin by Rich n Beka now available

An Indigenous couple residing in B.C’s Central Interior is hoping to bulldoze their way through the music industry with their newly released hip-hop album.

Let the Games Begin is the first professional album for engaged duo Rebecca Solomon and Richard MacDonald, who go by the stage name Rich n Beka.

The five-track album was made available on Oct. 27.

“It’s about speaking up for our native community, politically, but then we also added sports elements,” Solomon said.

“That’s where the double meaning came in on how we’re not giving up; we’re striving forward. We’re not being slowed down by anyone. We have a voice and we’re going to be heard.”

The pair have been involved in music since their childhood. While they attended high school together in Williams Lake, Solomon said they did not speak with each other often.

With the two going their separate ways that would all change years later when they had reconnected in Vancouver where Solomon had completed her diploma in professional recording arts.

“We’ve been making music for the whole six years we’ve been together,” she said.

Since late 2015 the pair has lived in Williams Lake where they have spent time fine-tuning their craft and offering live performances at CJ’s Southwestern Grill.

After successfully receiving a $10,000 grant from the First People’s Cultural Council, they would dive into working on Let the Games Begin earlier this year.

“We had lots of time,” Solomon said with a laugh.

“It was supposed to be done back in May but COVID pushed back our project which was a blessing in disguise because it gave us more time to write and think about how we were going to release it.”

After months of brainstorming, Solomon and MacDonald would make the six-hour drive to Vancouver in July 2020 where they would spend one-week recording.

Read More: Local talent shines at Hometown Hip-Hop concert

“In the studio, we were pretty nervous because we didn’t hear each other’s verses until we were in the studio,” Solomon said, noting she has to pre-write her lyrics or at least have them remembered whereas MacDonald has the skill of freestyle.

Fusing their lyrical styles and beliefs, Solomon said it had all worked out in the end with family and friends being their biggest supporters having even sponsored their music video “Go For The Win” which features scenes from Boitanio Park and the Esler Sports Complex.

“This is our first and it’s just the beginning,” Solomon said of their album and songs, which they hope will inspire youth to have a voice and not care of what others think.

“That’s the problem with society nowadays,” she said. “They’re feeling suppressed with their voice.”

When the couple is not creating their beats and writing songs, which can take anywhere from weeks to months to complete, Solomon is a full-time mom. MacDonald, who plays hockey for the Williams Lake Stampeders, works in the construction industry.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
rebecca.dyok@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

MusicWilliams Lake

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Lower Mainland residents face new restrictions after another 567 new COVID-19 cases reported in B.C.
Next story
Democrat Joe Biden to be the 46th president of the United States in historic election

Just Posted

Rich N Beka are thrilled about their first recently released album. (photo by Nolan Guichon Photography)
Tsilhqot’in hip hop duo release first professional album

Let the Games Begin by Rich n Beka now available

RONA in Williams Lake has reported a positive case of COVID-19 from one of its employees on Nov. 6. RONA says local public health authorities were informed of the situation and measures were taken at the store before reopening on Saturday morning, Nov. 7. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake RONA employee tests positive for COVID-19

RONA said if you visited the store on Oct. 24, 26 and 27 to monitor any symptoms

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden removes his face mask as he arrives to speak, Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Democrat Joe Biden to be the 46th president of the United States in historic election

Trump refuses to concede, threatening further legal action on ballot counting

Lake City Denture Clinic is giving away a free set of dentures this holiday season in its All I Want for Christmas is my Two Front Teeth contest. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Free dentures offered in ‘All I Want for Christmas is my Two Front Teeth’ contest

Lake City Denture Clinic is granting a free set of dentures to one lucky winner

Wyatt Bednarz of BJ Trucking is thankful to the many local businesses who have reached out to offer space for his trucks and equipment after a landslide on Saturday, Oct. 31 prompted an evacuation and concerns of further slippage. (Angie Mindus photo)
Living on the edge: Williams Lake business owner impacted by recent river valley landslide

Three of Wyatt Bednarz’s Frizzi Road properties are under evacuation order

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. (B.C. Government photo)
Lower Mainland residents face new restrictions after another 567 new COVID-19 cases reported in B.C.

Surging cases prompt new restrictions and stern warning

The six-week trial of RCMP officer Jason Tait was held in Nelson at the Capitol Theatre because the courthouse could not accommodate a jury under COVID-19 restrictions. File photo
Nelson jury finds RCMP officer Jason Tait not guilty of manslaughter

The decision came on Nov. 6 after a five-hour deliberation

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A member of 100 Mile Fire Rescue ensures the fire is out by giving the site a spray of water. Of the 25 members of the department, 17 fought the blaze throughout the night from Friday night to Saturday morning. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
UPDATED: Fire at 100 Mile Junior Secondary investigated as arson

Two suspects have been identified and evidence seized at site.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shakes hands with US Vice-President Joe Biden on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Friday, December 9, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle
Trudeau congratulates Joe Biden on victory in U.S. presidential election

Biden won Pennsylvania late Saturday morning giving him more than the 270 votes needed

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

(Kelowna RCMP)
Fluke find reunites dog tags of late B.C. veteran with family

Family doesn’t know how the tags were lost, but delighted to have them back

The B.C. Ferries vessel the Coastal Renaissance at Departure Bay ferry terminal in Nanaimo. (News Bulletin file photo)
B.C. Ferries worker fired for bullying has Labour Relations Board complaint dismissed

Employee who worked in Nanaimo brought co-worker to tears with insult

The BCAFN hosted its 15th annual special Chiefs assembly in March 2019 in Merritt. (BC Assembly of First Nations Facebook photo)
Election for BC Assembly of First Nations Regional Chief goes virtual

Terry Teegee and Cheryl Casimer are seeking a three-year term

Most Read