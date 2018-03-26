Tsilhqo’tin Nation Chiefs Russell Myers Ross (from left), Roy Stump, Tribal Chair Joe Alphonse, Otis Guichon Sr., Francis Laceese and Jimmy Lulua on the steps of the Parliament in Ottawa Monday. Loretta Williams photo

Tsilhqot’in chiefs preparing for Trudeau’s exoneration of war chiefs

Under sunny skies six Tsilhqot’in chiefs anticipate an historical move on the part of the federal government

A delegation of Tsilhqot’in chiefs and leaders is in Ottawa today in anticipation of a long-awaited exoneration of six war chiefs who were hanged in the 1864 and 1865.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to deliver the exoneration in the House of Commons at 12:30 p.m. Pacific Standard Time.

There will be a live stream of his speech at the Gibraltar Room in Williams Lake, doors open at 11 a.m.

In the spring of 1864, the chiefs responded to a colonial road crew attempting to build a road through their territory without an agreement.

They were tried, convicted and hanged for murder on Oct. 26, 1864.

Back in October 2017, Canada’s Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Carolyn Bennett issued a statement noting as Canada moves to build a new future, reconciliation requires addressing Canada’s history and developing with Indigenous people a more through accounting of the past.

“Canada recognizes and acknowledges this shared history and, as a symbolic gesture of reconciliation will be moving forward to offer a statement of exoneration for the six chiefs,” Bennett said. “These six chiefs were leaders of a nation and are well-regarded as heroes by their people.”

Early Monday Grand Chief Stewart Phillip, president of the Union of British Columbia Indian Chiefs said Trudeau’s words will be “impactful, a rightful recognition of serious wrongdoing,” but to build trust his words must be followed by actions of integrity.

“The UBCIC looks forward to a day when justice for all Indigenous peoples is a reality, not just lofty promises,” Phillip said. “We honour the Tsilhqot’in for pursuing the exoneration of their chiefs and acknowledge their persistence and unwavering commitment to justice.”

Read More: Trudeau to formally exonerate Tsilhqot’in war chiefs hanged 1864/65


Most Read