Chief Joe Alphonse, seen here in August 2019 at an event in Williams Lake. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune).

Chief Joe Alphonse, seen here in August 2019 at an event in Williams Lake. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune).

Tsilhqot’in chief wants church, government held accountable for residential school deaths

‘It’s Canada’s dark history’: Tribal chair Joe Alphonse on residential schools

Ceremony, support and some form of justice is the way forward following the news of the remains of 215 Indigenous children at the former Kamloops residential school last week, said Tslihqot’in tribal chair and chief, Chief Joe Alphonse.

“It’s devastating,” Alphonse said Monday (May 31) of the findings by the Tk’emlups te Secwépemc. “What happened in Kamloops is affecting First Nations across the country. This was not an isolated incident, this happened at every location. And we’re not talking 150 years ago. The last residential school was shut down in 1996.”

This week, Alphonse said Secwépemc leaders met Monday (May 24), Tsilhqot’in leaders are meeting Tuesday and leaders from all 15 Indigenous communities within the Cariboo Chilcotin, including Carrier, Secwépemc, Tsilhqot’in and Nuxalk First Nations are expected to meet Thursday to discuss next steps, including plans to hold a ceremony at St. Joseph’s Mission sometime in the near future in support of Tk’emlups te Secwépemc but also to acknowledge what happened at the Mission.

“For a lot of our people, even those that are in leadership, they have had a very bad experience, horrific experience at the institution so it’s hard for them to navigate through this, but us First Nations people we always start with ceremony. So we have to go to that location … we have to face our fears. It was so horrifying a lot of our people can’t even talk about what happened.”

Alphonse said the Williams Lake First Nation are the caretakers of the lands where the Mission is located just south of Williams Lake, and they will honour and await their decisions and invitation regarding a ceremony at the site.

Alphonse believes the findings in Kamloops is ‘just the tip of the iceberg’ in terms of tragedies suffered at every residential school across Canada. He also thinks it will spark a movement.

“This is what we have been saying for years but nobody want to talk about it, nobody wants to believe it,” he said.

“I think of the stories my grandmother told me, how friends and people in the community went (to residential school) and never came home. These are the reasons we fight for aboriginal rights and recognition. Parents didn’t want the kids to go but they had no choice. If they kept their kids they would’ve been thrown in jail themselves. It’s Canada’s dark history. I think people have to start calling it for what it is, the Canadian holocaust.”

Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities throughout the Cariboo Chilcotin have found ways to acknowledge the deaths in Kamloops, from wearing orange as part of the Every Child Matters campaign, to putting teddy bears or children’s shoes on their doorsteps. Many Indigenous communities have also lit sacred fires for the lost children and have taken part of drumming and singing. Friday evening (May 28) members of the Williams Lake First Nations held an emotional ceremony at Lake City Secondary School Williams Lake campus to honour the victims and support the survivors of residential schools.

Read More: Teddy bears support those grieving Kamloops residential school victims

Alphonse is encouraging his members to take care of themselves and each other, and seek support if needed.

“This has triggered a lot of feelings and isn’t just by First Nations people its the general population as a whole,” he said. “I tell my members, my message to them is that this is a very tough time for a lot of people, even those who haven’t gone to residential school. Every First Nations person in Canada has been affected by residential schools but to continue to be silent is allowing them to get away with with what they did.”

Alphonse said he will press for an apology and accountability from the Roman Catholic Church. He said he will also continue to be aggressive in dealing with politicians who suggest anything positive has come out of residential schools, and who point to Indigenous populations as a problem regarding crime.

“Our people have suffered a lot and they’ve been through a lot and there has to be a better way of dealing with things than just .. always ‘throw the keys away,’ toughen up on sentencing, you know that doesn’t work.”

Read More: Flags lowered in Williams Lake to honour and remember 215 lives lost at residential school

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

IndigenousWilliams Lake

Previous story
Family, friends continue search for missing man in Williams Lake

Just Posted

Chief Joe Alphonse, seen here in August 2019 at an event in Williams Lake. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune).
Tsilhqot’in chief wants church, government held accountable for residential school deaths

‘It’s Canada’s dark history’: Tribal chair Joe Alphonse on residential schools

A vial of AstraZeneca vaccine is seen at a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Calgary, Alta., Thursday, April 22, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
113 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health over the weekend

Thirteen people currently hospitalized, eight in intensive care

A plaque is seen outside of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School on Tk'emlups te Secwépemc First Nation in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada on Thursday, May 27, 2021. The remains of 215 children have been found buried on the site of the former residential school in Kamloops. (Andrew Snucins/The Canadian Press via AP)
Canim Lake Band ‘heartbroken’ over Kamloops discovery

Local Indigenous communities grieve discovery of remains of 215 Indigenous children

Keegan Myra receives his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Coast Capri Hotel on April 28. The pop-up clinic was hosted by the First Nations Health Authority. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
Second dose COVID-19 vaccination clinics coming soon: Interior Health

Eight weeks after your first dose, you will receive your invitation to book your second jab

A ceremony was held Friday evening in Williams Lake on the school grounds of Lake City Secondary School Williams Lake campus by Williams Lake First Nation leadership to honour the victims of Canada’s residential school system. (Rebecca Dyok photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake schools to lower flags, staff encouraged to wear orange Monday, May 31

Staff asked to be present and supportive of those affected by trauma of residential school system

The former Kamloops Indian Residential School is seen on Tk’emlups te Secwépemc First Nation in Kamloops, B.C. on Thursday, May 27, 2021. Federal New Democrats are calling for an emergency debate in the House of Commons on the recent discovery of the remains of 215 children on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Snucins
Trudeau promises more support for Indigenous Peoples after unmarked graves found

Prime minister says this not an exception or isolated incident, supports call for emergency debate

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

BC Green Party MLA for Saanich North and the Islands Adam Olsen reacts after hearing the latest poll numbers come in as he waits to be interviewed at the Delta Victoria Ocean Pointe Resort in Victoria, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
First Nation MLA says B.C. must do more for Indigenous reconciliation after residential school deaths

The bodies of 215 children were found on the grounds of the former Kamloops residential school

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry update the COVID-19 pandemic situation at the B.C. legislature, May 17, 2021. (B.C. government photo)
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection decline continues, 11 deaths on weekend

258 new cases Friday, 238 Saturday, 212 as of Monday

A vial of AstraZeneca vaccine is seen at a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Calgary, Alta., on April 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
AstraZeneca expiry change based on science but communication is key: experts

Medical advisor said decision made after AstraZeneca submitted data supporting the change

During a May 18 traffic stop, Salmon Arm RCMP arrested a 25-year-old woman in connection to an abduction file out of Alberta. (File photo)
Salmon Arm RCMP locate teen allegedly abducted in Alberta

25-year-old female driver arrested, released with court date

A greeter wears a face mask as people wait for a table at a restaurant in Old Montreal, Sunday, May 30, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Prime minister: Canada won’t rush re-opening border with the U.S

Trudeau says any easing of restrictions needs to be done carefully and with Canadians’ safety in mind

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau walks with a cane as he leaves a news conference in Ottawa on Monday, May 31, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Trudeau walking with cane after he sprained his ankle playing Frisbee

Prime minister inured while playing with kids over the weekend

FILE – A woman and her dog walks past the UBC sign at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, Tuesday, Apr 23, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
UBC to review honorary degree given to bishop who helped run Kamloops residential school

John Fergus O’Grady was granted the honorary degree in 1986

Most Read