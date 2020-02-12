Tsilhqot’in Chief Joe Alphonse hopes for united position from Wet’suwet’en Nation as a whole

Presently in New Zealand, Alphonse shared his opinion on Facebook

Chief Joe Alphonse, Tsilhqot’in National Government chair, weighed in on the current situation with the Wet’suwet’en Nation Wednesday on social media, saying he is often asked for his opinion.

Alphonse gave the Tribune permission to share his post:

“First of all, I believe this is a Wet’suwet’en problem that requires a Wet’suwet’en solution. This is about who gets to sign agreements and who will benefit from those agreements. All the Chiefs hereditary or elected Chiefs that signed or agreed to the agreement should own it by voicing their support of the agreement.

“To sign an agreement after there has been a long consultation process and a community vote that enabled the agreement to be signed is not a bad thing.

“However, there should be attempts to bring on the last hereditary Chiefs to agree and only the Wet’suwet’en can accomplish that through respectful dialogue with each other.

“There are always disadvantages that First Nations have to endure so finding a solution to this conflict is vital to creating a healthy community.

“Supporting the protest anywhere and what you are really supporting is for the Wet’suwet’en to remain divided. My hope is for respectful united position from the Wet’suwet’en as a whole!”

The Tsilhqot’in Nation won a Supreme Court of Canada ruling on June 26, 2014 granting the nation Aboriginal title to a defined area of land located in the Chilcotin, west of Williams Lake. Since then the nation has signed agreements with the provincial government and federal government working toward recognition of the title and jurisdiction.

Presently Alphonse is in New Zealand on a cultural tour with a Tsilhqot’in Nation delegation being hosted by Maori people to learn about how the Maori have implemented governance, laws, language and culture.

news@wltribune.com

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Cariboo Cattlemen’s Association eyes the next 20 years

Just Posted

Tsilhqot’in Chief Joe Alphonse hopes for united position from Wet’suwet’en Nation as a whole

Presently in New Zealand, Alphonse shared his opinion on Facebook

Cariboo Cattlemen’s Association eyes the next 20 years

Directors develop a strategic plan

Bullets speed skaters make mark at Coyote Cup

Squaring off against teams from throughout B.C., the Bullets finished a respectable fourth place

EDITORIAL: Pothole season is upon us

City crews have and will be working on them around Williams Lake

Wet’suwet’en supporters rally in front of Williams Lake RCMP detachment

Organizers say protest to raise awareness of the issue, encourage others to become informed

VIDEO: John Horgan denounces B.C. legislature anti-pipeline siege

Premier describes staff and interns as ‘intimidated, ridiculed’

Former Vancouver Island man stuck in Thailand after fleeing China to avoid coronavirus

Mark Conway unsure when he can return to teaching job at Chinese university

‘Racist’ MP’s name removed from Port Alberni school

School District 70 board votes to retain the name Ucluelet Secondary School

Wilkinson under fire for characterizing domestic violence as ‘a tough marriage’

The B.C. NDP have pledged to implement five days pay for those leaving domestic violence

Four people claim they were assaulted during B.C. Legislature pipeline protest: police

Statement comes after Coun. Ben Isitt calls investigation ‘fake news’

Meet one of B.C.’s instructors in CPR and first aid for dogs

Paramedic teaches Dogsafe Canine First Aid to pet owners and people who run dog businesses

Next anti-pipeline target B.C. government offices, opposition says

John Horgan quizzed about Valentine’s Day anti-LNG action plan

Coastal GasLink pipeline work camp in Vanderhoof allowed under ‘unique’ ALC conditions

Approximately 1100 workers expected to be in the district by mid-July this year

U.S. border patrol chief admits Iranians were targeted at Peace Arch border

After weeks of denial, U.S. border official says leadership got carried away

Most Read