Lenore and Jacy-Sue Case, Yellicyia Elkins, Caydence Graham, Hana Kamea, Richard Lulua, Trent Billy, Bruce Baptiste, Mikale Alexis, Brydan Gilpin, Brad Pilgrim, Cordell Elkins, Leyal Johnny, Suzannah Blatchford, Giaunna Johnny , Natyra (on horse). Front row: Liana Lulua and Maria Blatchford. (Const. Daniel Kim photo)

Lenore and Jacy-Sue Case, Yellicyia Elkins, Caydence Graham, Hana Kamea, Richard Lulua, Trent Billy, Bruce Baptiste, Mikale Alexis, Brydan Gilpin, Brad Pilgrim, Cordell Elkins, Leyal Johnny, Suzannah Blatchford, Giaunna Johnny , Natyra (on horse). Front row: Liana Lulua and Maria Blatchford. (Const. Daniel Kim photo)

Tsideldel First Nation youth ride for suicide awareness, prevention

Pledge made to look after one another

Help is available and for the Tsideldel First Nation, and that is a message they want their youth to know.

Although emotions and pain still overwhelm the small, close-knit community that has experienced several losses by suicide, adults and young children did not hold themselves back from coming together to raise awareness on preventing such tragedy from reoccurring.

From their community west of Williams Lake 12 youth and seven adults rode on bicycles, dirt bikes or horses for four hours to the sacred traditional gathering place of Gwets’ilh (Siwash) in honour of those who have passed by suicide, including a late school staff member.

Those biking on Friday, Oct. 2 had their bicycles resized by community member Richard Lulua who had also checked the tires and lubricated the bicycle chains.

After stopping by Chilko River where they enjoyed a bagged lunch and prayed for the return of salmon, the youth who were joined by several other adults such as Chief Otis Guichon and Const. Daniel Kim of the Alexis Creek RCMP journeyed on.

“We wanted to create an opportunity where the youth could be supported to not only grieve that loss but grieve other losses they may have experienced in their own lives, and also do something active instead of feeling incapacitated by the grief,” said Tsideldel School counsellor Hana Kamea Kemble.

Read More: Williams Lake encouraged to mark World Suicide Prevention Day, Sept. 10

At Gwets’ilh the group gathered in a circle around a fire and spoke about the ride and what it meant to them.

The fire circle was led by Denisiqi Services Society restoring balance facilitator Bruce Baptiste, who had assisted in co-ordinating the ride and bringing down bikes and helmets from the Boys and Girls Club in Williams Lake.

“One of the things he [Bruce] had mentioned to the youth is we are strengthening them so that when they do have to leave the community to continue school they would feel strong enough mentally and that they’re going to be OK,” Tsideldel youth liaision worker Leyal Johnny said.

Read More: Williams Lake youth invited to help develop Foundry

When Tsideldel school students complete their Grade 9 studies they have to go elsewhere to complete the remaining grades required to graduate. Many opt to make the two-hour trip to Williams Lake daily.

Baptiste said the pain of having lost friends and family to suicide never fades as seasons change and the years pass.

“It’s always there,” Baptiste said, noting he found there were few supports in the past.

While it was difficult for him to open up about his feelings, Baptiste said he self medicated with drugs and alcohol to cope with his own struggles.

“I think youth need guidance moving forward,” he added. “Life is not easy, and if they ever have to deal with (suicide) in their lives, especially at that young age, to let them know that there are people out there they can talk to and ask for help.”

Read More: Family of Indigenous teen who was found dead in B.C. group home pushes for public inquiry

Each attendee signed a pledge to work together to prevent any further suicides in the community by caring for each other, staying connected and looking out for one another.

“We will continue on our healing and on our wellness,” Johnny said, noting they hope to do a monthly ride starting next spring with their youth, and also start a bike program.

The First Nations Health Authority (FNHA) confirmed it does not collect or keep health data around suicides.

“We recognize the ongoing challenges regarding access to care and ongoing systemic barriers to wellness,” FNHA said in a statement.

FNHA added historically, mental health issues and suicidal thought among First Nations people are reflective of those realities.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
rebecca.dyok@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

First Nationssuicide

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. Votes 2020: Quesnel advance voting up in 2020

Just Posted

It’s General Voting Day in the B.C. Election with the polls open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. (File image)
It’s Election Day in B.C.: Here’s what you need to know to vote

B.C.’s snap election has already broken records for advance voter turnout, mail-in ballots

Twelve Tsideldel First Nation youth rode to Gwets’ilh (Siwash) earlier this month to bring awareness to the prevention of suicide. They were joined by seven adult riders. (Photo submitted)
Tsideldel First Nation youth ride for suicide awareness, prevention

Pledge made to look after one another

Around 2,000 vote-by-mail packages have been requested in the Cariboo North electoral district. (Katya Slepian - Black Press Media)
B.C. Votes 2020: Quesnel advance voting up in 2020

Nearly 4,500 people took advantage of advance voting in the Cariboo North electoral district

On Friday, Oct. 16, Vivian and Dan Simmons, left, creators of the Save the Cow Moose Sign Project resulting in a new mural, posed for a photograph with some of the funders who made the mural possible including Joe O’Neill and Joanne Cooke, West Fraser Truckers Association, Dariene Andros, Williams Lake and District Credit Union, Mayor Walt Cobb, City of Williams Lake, Kane Fraser, artists Dwayne Davis and Steven Davis-Gosling and City Coun. Scott Nelson. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Cow calf moose mural looms large in Williams Lake

Donations made the mural possible

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
Interior Health reports 18 COVID-19 cases, highest daily count since July

The total of COVID-19 cases in the region is now at 662

B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry gives a daily briefing on COVID-19 cases at an almost empty B.C. Legislature press theatre in Victoria, B.C., on March 25, 2020. (Don Craig/B.C. government)
B.C. sees 223 new COVID-19 cases, now 2,009 active

Two new care home outbreaks in Surrey, Burnaby

BC Liberals Leader Andrew Wilkinson, BC Greens Sonia Furstenau, BC NDP John Horgan (The Canadian Press photos)
British Columbians vote in snap election called during COVID-19 pandemic

At dissolution, the NDP and Liberals were tied with 41 seats in the legislature, while the Greens held two seats

An Elections BC sign directs voters to the advance polling station at the Smithers Curling Club Oct. 15, 2020. (Thom Barker photo)
Platform Points: Each party’s 2020 B.C. election promises

Oct. 24 is Election Day in B.C.

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

White Rock RCMP Staff Sgt. Kale Pauls has released a report on mental health and policing in the city. (File photos)
White Rock’s top cop wants to bill local health authority for lengthy mental-health calls

‘Suggestion’ included in nine-page review calling for ‘robust’ support for healthcare-led response

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

A Le Chateau retail store is shown in Montreal on Wednesday July 13, 2016. Le Chateau Inc. says it is seeking court protection from creditors under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act to allow it to liquidate its assets and wind down its operations.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Clothing retailer Le Chateau plans to close its doors, files for CCAA protection

Le Chateau said it intends to remain fully operational as it liquidates its 123 stores

RCMP stock photo (Black Press)
Charges laid against Prince George man, 39, in drug trafficking probe

Tyler Aaron Gelowitz is scheduled to appear in court Nov. 18

Green party Leader Sonia Furstenau arrives to announce her party’s election platform in New Westminster, B.C., on October 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. Green party says it’s raised nearly $835,000 in 38 days

NDP Leader John Horgan is holding his final virtual campaign event

Most Read