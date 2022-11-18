The Transportation Safety Board logo is seen in an undated handout. The Transportation Safety Board says its deploying investigators to the site of a fatal helicopter crash on the north coast of B.C. The board says the helicopter hit the ground near more than a week ago, on Nov. 9.THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-TSB

The Transportation Safety Board logo is seen in an undated handout. The Transportation Safety Board says its deploying investigators to the site of a fatal helicopter crash on the north coast of B.C. The board says the helicopter hit the ground near more than a week ago, on Nov. 9.THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-TSB

TSB investigating fatal helicopter crash in northwestern B.C.

Investigators dispatched to site of Nov. 9 crash near Kitsault

The Transportation Safety Board says it’s sending investigators to the site of a fatal helicopter crash on the north coast of British Columbia.

The board says the helicopter hit the ground on Nov. 9.

It says the aircraft was a commercially registered AS 350 B3 and the crash occurred near Kitsault, between Stewart and Prince Rupert.

The board does not say how many people were on board or what might have caused the crash.

It says investigators will gather information and assess what happened in the name of transportation safety.

Investigations by the board do not assign fault or determine civil or criminal liability.

RELATED: Pilot dies in helicopter crash on northern Vancouver Island

RELATED: 4 injured after helicopter crash near B.C. Gulf Island

Helicopter crashTransportation Safety Board

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
2 Quebec men in court today for allegedly killing animals at safari park
Next story
2 dogs in Haida Gwaii sick after eating meat from decaying humpback whale

Just Posted

Operation Red Nose will be offering rides for the holiday season beginning Friday, Nov. 25. (File image)
Operation Red Nose gearing up for holiday season in Williams Lake

Botanist Hugh Wilson shows the forest he helped regenerate on the documentary Fools & Dreamers: Regenerating a Native Forest. (YouTube image)
FOREST INK: A good news story about reforestation in New Zealand

Williams Lake RCMP released a photo of items seized recently following an investigation into stolen vehicles. (RCMP photo)
Mounties recover vehicles stolen from 108 Mile, drugs, weapons in Riske Creek, Williams Lake

Pixabay photo.
Tribune’s Spirit of Christmas writing contest underway