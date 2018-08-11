Tsacha Lake Evacuation order expanded to include 901 properties

The properties are in the north western CRD boundary to the west of Nazko

The Cariboo Regional District has expanded the Tsacha Lake evacuation order from Aug. 8 to include 901 properties in the north western CRD boundary to the west of Nazko.

The order now includes the Kluskus, Batnuni, and Titetown areas.

The order says that due to immediate danger, the RCMP and/or “other groups” will be expediting the evacuation.

The following properties on the Kluskus Forest Service Road (FSR) are being evacuated by helicopter: District Lot 1833; Block A, District Lot 91; Block B, District Lot 91; District Lot 92.

The remaining properties have two available evacuation routes: some residents may take the Alexander Mackenzie Heritage Trail to Batnuni Road, to Blackwater Road through Quesnel and North to Prince George via Highway 97, while others may need to take the Nazko Road to Blackwater Road through Quesnel, North to Prince George via Highway 97.

Evacuees should go to the Emergency Support Services Reception Centre at Exhibition Park, at Ospika Boulevard and 18th Avenue in Prince George.

Emily Epp, the communications manager with the CRD says the evacuation order is due to a number of wildfires in the area, but primarily due to the Shag Creek fire, which is now listed on the BC Wildfire Service website as 7,000 hectares in size. Epp says that the wildfires in Tweedsmuir Park have also become a concern, as well as several others in the area.

Near Tweedsmuir Park, the Ramsey Creek fire is now listed at 13,500 hectares while the Dean River fire is listed at 2,950 hectares.

What evacuees should do:

You must leave the area immediately.

Close all windows and doors.

Do not shut off your natural gas if you receive an evacuation order. For more information visit www.fortisbc.com.

Close gates (latch) but do not lock.

Gather your family: take a neighbour or someone who needs help.

Take critical items (medicine, purse, wallet, and keys) only if they are immediately available. Take pets in pet kennels or on leash.

Do not use more vehicles then you have to.

Do not use the telephone unless you need emergency service.

Register at the ESS Reception Centre at Exhibition Park at Ospika Boulevard and 18th Avenue in Prince George.



