School District 27 trustees Angie Delainey (back row left), Alexis Forseille, Mary Forbes, Linda Martens, Anne Kohut, Ciel Patenaude (front left) and Willow MacDonald make up the new board. Angie Mindus photo

Trustees take oath of office at inaugural meeting

Seven woman take the helm at School District 27

There were many fresh faces around the table at the swearing in of trustees during the school board meeting in Williams Lake Tuesday evening.

Five newly elected School District 27 trustees and two returning, acclaimed trustees took their oath of office before a handful of guests.

Returning trustee Willow MacDonald, who represents the district of 100 Mile House, was elected board chair while newly elected Horsefly/150 Mile House trustee Ciel Patenaude will serve as vice chair of the board.

Williams Lake Indian Band Chief Willie Sellars thanked the school district for including them in their ceremony, acknowledging local leaders have been reaching out to First Nations leaders in a good way and “taking a big positive step toward reconciliation.”

Sellars, elder Virginia Gilbert and Kerry Chelsea sang and drummed a traditional song to open the meeting.

LCSS Grade 10 student Ethan Schultz-Anderson also attended the meeting and sang the national anthem before trustees Linda Martens (Forest Grove, Horse Lake), Mary Forbes (108 Mile, Lac la Hache), Alexis Forseille (city of Williams Lake), Ciel Patenaude (Horsefly/150 Mile House), Angie Delainey (Williams Lake fringe), Willow MacDonald (district of 100 Mile House) and Anne Kohut (Chilcotin) took the trustee oath of office in unison.

Board chair MacDonald thanked the trustees for electing her to the position and said she was looking forward to working with everyone.

In an interview after meeting, MacDonald said being on the board for the last year-and-a-half has given her a good perspective on how the board needs to move forward and the challenges ahead.

“I think that we are very well-equip … to move forward,” she said of the newly elected board. “We have a lot of work to do but I think we can get there. I have a great vision moving forward to create a better, cohesive working relationship and I’m looking forward to seeing that work.”

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘I just want to start working’: Marc Dos Santos named new Whitecaps head coach
Next story
Just 1% of B.C. has voted in electoral referendum

Just Posted

Photos: November brings a brash, but thoughtful look at U.S. politics

“F#$* Trump.”

Trustees take oath of office at inaugural meeting

Seven woman take the helm at School District 27

Man charged in connection with Tsi Del Del homicide makes first court appearance

The 23 year old will make his next appearance on Nov. 28

Dan Davidson and Brett Kissel set to bring quality country music to lakecity next week

The upbeat country tones of Dan Davidson and Brett Kissel will grace the Gibraltar Room next week.

MP Todd Doherty set for series of Town Hall meetings

Cariboo-PG MP travelling through electoral district next week

VIDEO: Cruising Williams Lake electric unicycle style

Tyler Bains, 30, says while it’s hard on the knees he’s enjoying his single wheel transport

Canada Post admits cannabis privacy breach involving 4,500 Ontario customers

Someone has used Canada Posts delivery-tracking tool to gain access to personal information of 4,500 customers

A look at the women, minorities set to bring diversity to Capitol Hill

More diverse faces headed to Capitol Hill following Tuesday’s midterm elections

B.C. town dazzled with Northern Lights display

Early Monday morning, Fernie B.C. was graced with green sky’s

Just 1% of B.C. has voted in electoral referendum

Early participation in referendum dismal despite active campaigns from NDP, Liberals

‘I just want to start working’: Marc Dos Santos named new Whitecaps head coach

The Whitecaps finished the season with a 13-13-8 record, two spots out of a playoff position

1 women’s league on the minds of Canadian, U.S. players at Four Nations Cup

Hilary Knight, Brianna Decker and Kacey Bellamy say decisions to play in the Canadian Women’s Hockey League were personal

Transferring prisoners to healing lodges to be restricted, Goodale says

The move comes after public anger that Terri-Lynne McClintic was moved to a healing lodge in Saskatchewan

Energy board to hear traditional Indigenous evidence in Trans Mountain review

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government ordered the energy board to review the marine impacts and submit a report no later than Feb. 22

Most Read