Trustee Christine Dyment resigns from school board

Christine Dyment, Zone 4 School Board trustee, resigned from the Board of Education effective Jan. 9. File photo

Christine Dyment, School District 27 Trustee for Zone 4, resigned from the school board effective Jan. 9.

Dyment was the trustee for the area including 150 Mile House, Big Lake, Horsefly and Likely.

At the time of her resignation, Dyment had recently been re-elected vice chair of the board of education.

While the board had the option to call an election to replace Dyment, due to the length of time between now and the general elections, the school board voted to keep the Zone 4 Trustee position open until elections in October.

“The board was saddened to receive her resignation,” said board chair Tanya Guenther.

“It has been a pleasure to work with Christine and I have appreciated all of her contributions.”

Read more: School board pulls U-turn on Cataline bus loop

The board elected Zone 6 chair Brice O’Neill, the representative for the City of Williams Lake, to replace Dyment as vice chair of the board.

“I congratulate trustee O’Neil on being elected to the post of vice chair and look forward to working with him over the next couple months,” said Guenther

Dyment’s resignation comes following tensions in December in the Horsefly area, as parents complained about the ongoing lack of a principal at the school.

When asked by the Tribune Wednesday as to the reason she was resigning, Dyment said she would respond via email.

As of press time on Thursday, Dyment had not responded.

Read more: Horsefly school lacks leader, parents say

 

