Trust, cross-cultural training part of new agreement between COS and Xeni Gwet’in

The new memorandum of understanding will help guide joint compliance activities

Xeni Gwet’in First Nation and the BC Conservation Officer Service have signed a new memorandum of understanding for the COS and Tsilhqot’in Rangers to work together. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

A new memorandum of understanding between Xeni Gwet’in First Nations government and the B.C. Conservation Officer Service (COS) will provide protocol for joint compliance activities in the Xeni Gwet’in caretaker area.

The MOU was signed at the Tshilqot’in National Government negotaions office on South Lakeside Drive on Tuesday, Feb. 22 after members of the Tsilhqot’in Rangers and COS service shared a lunch together.

“It’s a big thing to be moving forward and signing this MOU. It’s always a challenge to enforce your own title lands, it’s very difficult, especially when you have to enforce your own people, not only that, telling outsiders they cannot come in and do what they think they can do on title land,” said Xeni Gwet’in councillor James Lulua before he signed the agreement.

The joint compliance will be done by the COS and the Tsilhqo’tin rangers, he added.

Coun. Margaret Lulua also said she glad to be signing the agreement.

After winning Aboriginal title in 2014, Xeni Gwet’in First Nation has been working to develop laws, policies and procedures to manage the land, she added.

“It is exciting to witness the progress that our community and the Xeni Gwet’in Nation have made since the historic title case win. We have made strides in areas with the help of everyone, including monitoring the land and educating the hunters while enacting our Tsilhqot’in Nation law.”

Andy MacKay, COS sergeant and provincial co-ordinator, restorative justice and First Nations, said the new MOU demonstrates the trust that is being built between the two parties.

“We started doing these as two-year agreements and now we are doing a five-year agreement. I think that’s a big leap forward to say we have enough of a working relationship now to say, ‘yes, we can work together for the next five years under this agreement.’”

Part of the MOU will include cross-cultural training where both groups will learn from each other, MacKay told the Tribune.

Insp. Len Butler, Thompson Cariboo Region, said the work the rangers are doing on the land is invaluable, while Ryane McIntyre, COS sergeant, restorative justice said it has been great to work with the rangers and see the knowledge they hold.

Xeni Gwet’in Chief Jimmy Lulua was unable to attend the signing, however, in an emailed comment stated Xeni Gwet’in is pleased to continue to take positive steps towards self-governance, which includes the management and protection of their Tŝilhqot’in Title lands and Caretaker Area.

“Managing title lands, in particular, is uncharted territory, so we have been breaking new ground and learning as we go. This includes us establishing healthy boundaries with the B.C. Government, not only with wildlife management, but also them having respect for our Tŝilhqot’in laws.”

Upon hearing about the MOU, Dan Simmons, who heads up the Cow Moose Sign Project offered his appreciation.

“On behalf of the Cow Moose Sign Project Vivian and I would like to send a big thank you ! To All of the First Nations Chiefs and communities, of the Cariboo/ Chilcotin, for the previous and latest signings of these important M.O.U. s , and of course the work of the Conservation Officer Service building great relationships for the future of healthy moose populations!”

