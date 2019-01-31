In this Sept. 21, 2018, photo, the Mandalay Bay hotel and casino reflects the last sunlight of the day along the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas. The hotel was the scene of the the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history when a gunman killed 58 people at a country music festival in 2017. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Trump ‘disappointed’ FBI can’t find motive in Vegas shooting

The U.S. President said he was surprised the agency released a report less than three pages long

President Donald Trump is “disappointed” the FBI couldn’t figure out what specifically motivated a gunman to carry out the deadliest shooting in modern U.S. history.

Trump’s comments Wednesday to The Daily Caller came a day after the FBI released its final report on the 2017 Las Vegas shooting that left 58 people dead.

After 16 months, the FBI couldn’t find any “single or clear motivating factor” to explain why gunman Stephen Paddock opened fire on a crowd at a country music concert. They suspect he may have been seeking infamy.

Nearly 900 people were injured in the shooting.

READ MORE: FBI finds no specific motive in Vegas shooting

Trump said FBI agents worked very hard on the case but “just were unable to find anything.”

He said he was surprised the agency released a report less than three pages long.

Michael Balsamo And Ken Ritter, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
GDP contracted 0.1% in November
Next story
Crown wants truck driver sentenced to 10 years in Broncos crash

Just Posted

Archers make mark at Goldpan 1200 indoor target shoot

Cariboo Archers each managed a podium finish during the weekend

Guided snowmobile ride to showcase beauty of Gold Rush Trail Saturday

Participants are asked to meet at Horsefly’s Anvil Pub at 8:30 a.m. Feb. 2

WLMHA novice tourney this weekend

Visiting teams include four from Quesnel and two from Vanderhoof.

On American soil

Cariboo ranchers arrive in preparation for Art of the Cowgirls all girls ranch rodeo

Cariboo-Chilcotin representatives attending first responders mental health conference in Richmond

Lac La Hache fire chief is on the steering committee

Weather extremes a new fact of life for Canadians: experts

Cherry blossoms are blooming early in Victoria, while central Canada had extreme cold warnings

Truck driver in Broncos crash apologizes to families

“I’m so, so, so, so sorry,” Jaskirat Singh Sidhu said to victims’ families

B.C. psychiatric hospital fined $650,000 for failing to protect its workers

The fine is the largest such administrative penalty

B.C. University fails to have sexual assault case thrown out

Former UBCO student claims report about sexual assault by another student was not handled properly

Petition to decriminalize all drugs turned down by federal government

Petition garnered more than 3,000 signatures

New “workhorse” police helicopter named for pilot who died in Fraser Valley crash

The new Air 5 chopper is named for David John Brolin.

Surrey RCMP say wounded transit officer did not fire his gun at shooter

Constable Josh Harms has been released from hospital after being shot at Surrey’s Scott Road SkyTrain

Cat hoarder surrenders 30 more cats to BC SPCA

Penticton and Kelowna SPCA caring for the young cats, many facing medical and behavioural issues

Charges considered for B.C. MLA’s former constituency assistant

Unnamed person accused of misappropriating funds from John Martin’s office in Chilliwack

Most Read