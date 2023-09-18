Prime Minister Justin Trudeau takes part in a bilateral meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the G20 Summit in New Delhi, India on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau takes part in a bilateral meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the G20 Summit in New Delhi, India on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Trudeau says murder of B.C. Sikh leader may be linked to Indian government

PM says Canadian intelligence investigating ‘credible’ information about ‘potential link’

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadian intelligence services are investigating “credible” information about “a potential link” between the government of India and the murder of British Columbia Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Trudeau says he raised the issue with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi earlier this month

More coming.

READ ALSO: Sikh referendum asks B.C. voters about killing outside Surrey temple

READ ALSO: CSIS warned B.C. Sikh temple leader of assassination threat before killing: lawyer

IndiaJustin Trudeau

Love The Williams Lake Tribune?

Thank you! Sign up below for unlimited digital access for 30 days. Plus, receive our daily news alerts & breaking news, right to your inbox.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Out-of-control wildfire near Peachland continues to grow
Next story
Former MLA Adam Walker promises to address allegations leading to dismissal

Just Posted

Balwinder (Bob) Singh Sunner, back centre, speaks to his fellow volunteers and honoured guests at an appreciation dinner for Citizens on Patrol and Restorative Justice in Williams Lake on Sept. 13. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
PHOTOS: Williams Lake Citizens on Patrol, Restorative Justice fêted

Bears are prowling neighbourhoods all over Quesnel in higher numbers than usual, due to many forest factors this year, but it was still concerning and rare to see this grizzly on Moffat Street. (Photo by Julie Dorge Photography)
Grizzly bears in Quesnel subdivision cause concern, debate

The view of Horn Lake looking toward the Hell Raving Creek wildfire is better Monday, Sept. 18 as the area had rain overnight and a cool morning. (Patrice Gordon photo)
Horn Lake evacution order downgraded to an alert Sept. 18

Some of the staff at the Thompson Rivers University Williams Lake campus. From left to right: Alissa Clements, Community Education and Work Force Development Admin Assistant; Pat Biblow, Manager, Administration and Operations; Kylie Thomas, Academic Director; Alison Sutherland-Mann, Community Education and Work Force Development Community Coordinator; Meghan Atchison, Interim Campus Assistant; Sarah Shortreed, Academic Advisor; Rhea Clements, Admissions Records Associate; Rosalie McMartin, Interim Assessment Centre Clerk; Thea Telford, Nursing Program Assistant; Geraldine Bob, Coordinator of Indigenous Student Services; Dustin Batty, Tutor; Nic Suapa, Learning Commons & Student Support Coordinator; and Amy Carson, Interim Manager, Enrolment Services and Student Support. (Kim Kimberlin/Black Press Media. Aug. 2023)
CASUAL COUNTRY: Trades at TRU Williams Lake continue to take off

Pop-up banner image