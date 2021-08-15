Trudeau requests election, Cariboo-Prince George Conservative, NDP candidates react

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau (CPAC) Cariboo-Prince George Conservative MP Todd Doherty in the House of Commons January 2021. (Christian Diotte, House of Commons Photo Services) Audrey McKinnon is the New Democratic Party (NDP) candidate for Cariboo-Prince George. (photo submitted)

As predicted, Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau has requested a federal election for Sept. 20, 2021 and Canadians will headed to the polls.

Conservative Cariboo-Prince George Conservative candidate and incumbent MP Todd Doherty and NDP candidate Audrey McKinnon said while the move came as no surprise they were both disappointed, but also ready to go into an election.

“It seems to have been the worst kept secret from Ottawa that this was coming,” said Doherty.

With B.C. under a state of emergency due to wildfires and the COVID-19 global pandemic appearing to be going into a fourth wave, Doherty criticized Trudeau for calling the election now, saying it was “unbelievable.”

“I hate to say ‘bring it,’ because it is so cliché, but I’m angered that our prime minister would forego the well-being of our region. The last 18 months have been tremendously hard. I’m on the phone daily with businesses and families that have faced with this pandemic and are struggling. They have not made whole from the 2017 wildfires but they still face it with the Cariboo spirit and will overcome the challenge.”

McKinnon, who was confirmed the NDP candidate in May 2021, said everyone was waiting for the news to come down from as early as June.

“I have been the declared candidate for several months and we’ve been working behind the scenes. We were ready for one in June and now we are ready for one in the fall.”

She said it is not a convenient time, but now that it has been called she just wants to think about moving forward.

“I’m ready to get the word out and meet people and have more conversations and understand the needs of the riding as best I can.”

Trudeau has called the election now because he wants to grab power, she added.

“He is acting as if parliament isn’t functioning, but that isn’t true. He is staying true to his character to make it seem like the truth is not what it is. I’m absolutely critical of that,” McKinnon said.

Doherty predicted there will be more mail-in ballots for the election, which will be difficult for British Columbians who are not in their homes or in a position to pick up their mail because of the fires.



