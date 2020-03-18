Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gestures as he responds to a question from the media about Canada’s response to the COVID-19 virus in Ottawa, Tuesday March 17, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Trudeau promises $82B in economic supports in COVID-19 fight

The money will come through a combination of direct supports for workers and businesses and tax deferrals

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government will spend up to $82 billion on measures to support the Canadian economy through the COVID-19 pandemic.

The money will come through a combination of direct supports for workers and businesses and tax deferrals.

“No matter who you are or what you do, this is a time you should be focused on your health and that of your neighbours – not whether you are going to lose your job, not whether you’re going to run out of money for things like groceries and medication,” Trudeau said from the steps of Rideau Cottage on Wednesday morning.

Trudeau announced $27 billion in “direct support” to Canadian workers and businesses and $55 billion in tax deferrals. The figure represents more than three per cent of Canada’s GDP.

For those who cannot access EI and do not have paid sick leave, Trudeau said Ottawa was bringing in the Emergency Care Benefit, a payment made every two weeks to workers who have to stay home.

“People will receive this benefit for 14 weeks for an amount comparable to what would be paid through EI,” he said. The money will go to those who get sick, who are quarantined, must self-isolate or need to take care of a family member with COVID-19.

Another benefit will apply to those who are self-employed and need to close up shop due to COVID-19.

READ MORE: Canadian banks move to help customers, allow deferral of mortgage payments

READ MORE: Canada-U.S. border closing to non-essential travel

More Coming

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canadian banks move to help customers, allow deferral of mortgage payments
Next story
Daughter of man at B.C. care home hit by COVID-19 says loneliness is a big issue

Just Posted

City closes Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex

The Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex will close until further notice

Silent Sky ends run one week early due to COVID-19

This production was the third one of the Williams Lake Studio Theatre’s 2019/2020 season

Paradise Cinemas closing until at least April 2 effective immediately

This move comes to protect the community and employees of the theatre

Cariboo Regional District announces closure of all library locations

The Cariboo Regional District (CRD) have announced that all library locations will… Continue reading

Lakecity Shoppers Drug Mart offers first hour of business to seniors, those living with disabilities

The store in Williams Lake opens at 8 a.m.

Daughter of man at B.C. care home hit by COVID-19 says loneliness is a big issue

Lynn Valley Care Centre has seen six of B.C.’s seven coronavirus-related deaths

Disabled Canadians feel excluded from COVID-19 messaging

Many say the messaging about the health crisis is not inclusive

Be safe while using the outdoors for social distancing, B.C. search and rescue group urges

Provides list of recommendations so you can come home safe

Ottawa Senators player tests positive for COVID-19

Unnamed skater becomes first NHLer diagnosed with coronavirus

B.C. Ferries stops serving hot food on vessels as COVID-19 measure

Ferry corporation announces it is reducing food and retail services to ‘minimal levels’

BC Liquor Stores to remain open, for now, despite COVID-19

Stores will adhere to ‘rigorous cleaning measures’ to lower the risk of infection

COVID-19 school closure decisions will come from education minister: SD 27

Spring break for SD 27 runs from March 16 to 27

B.C. Tl’etinqox Chief Joe Alphonse urges caution amid COVID-19

“We all have to do our part and look out for one another”

COVID-19: How the City of Williams Lake and School District 27 are responding to concerns

A spring break school trip is altered, while city workers take precautions

Most Read