Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (The Canadian Press)

Trudeau promises $75M more for off-reserve Indigenous services in pandemic

Liberals have promised $290 million for organizations representing First Nations, Metis and Inuit people

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government is sending $75 million to organizations that help Indigenous people living in urban areas and off reserves through the COVID-19 pandemic.

The government had previously promised $15 million in funding for services such as counselling, health care, food and supportive housing.

More than a million Indigenous people live in cities or off reserves, Trudeau says, and they deserve good services that are culturally appropriate.

The Liberals have promised $290 million for organizations representing First Nations, Metis and Inuit people, primarily on reserves and in Indigenous communities.

The Congress of Aboriginal Peoples, which represents Indigenous people living off reserves, has said that imbalance is discriminatory, denying adequate help to some people depending on where they live.

Service organizations have said that demand for the help they provide is up and it’s difficult to provide it with anti-pandemic safety measures in place.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

CoronavirusIndigenous

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Secwepemc leaders: ‘The actions we take now will be the story we tell in the future’
Next story
Prescribed burns on hold as B.C. prepares for COVID-19 wildfire season

Just Posted

Lineup greets barber shop as businesses return under COVID-19 rules

Chairs are placed inside and outside at appropriate physical distance

Cariboo Chilcotin region receives funding for fisheries, wildlife habitat projects

Habitat Conservation Trust Foundation awards $9.2 million across B.C.

Secwepemc leaders: ‘The actions we take now will be the story we tell in the future’

Chiefs speak to members in COVID-19 video

Cariboo Chilcotin needs 1,835 new workers over the next five years, says study

A lack of housing and childcare are major obstacles to prospective residents

Man brought up on three charges after holding tow truck driver at knifepoint in Lac la Hache

The suspect produced a knife and held the driver against his will for upwards of 45 minutes

City governments to get more power over patio approval in B.C.’s COVID-19 reopening plan

Eby noted liquor stores have seen a ‘dramatic increase’ in sales during the pandemic

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping the Williams Lake Tribune continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Prescribed burns on hold as B.C. prepares for COVID-19 wildfire season

More air tankers, smaller camps as season off to slow start

Trudeau promises $75M more for off-reserve Indigenous services in pandemic

Liberals have promised $290 million for organizations representing First Nations, Metis and Inuit people

‘Germ-killing robots’ to fight COVID-19 at this B.C. hospital

Two robots will use ultraviolet light in intensive care and high acuity units at Royal Columbian Hospital

COVID-19 pandemic highlights need for more public toilets, experts say

People are spending more time outside but have fewer businesses with washrooms available

Canadians want to play sports again but it may take time to feel comfortable: poll

One in four Canadians took part in an organized sport or group physical activity before COVID

RCMP seeking information on 100 Mile House airport hangar break and enter

An unknown man in hoody was caught on camera stealing equipment Wednesday morning

Drug paraphernalia, garbage left behind at squatter camp near 100 Mile House

RCMP seeking information on former occupants

Most Read