Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and federal Minister of Natural Resources Amarjeet Sohi speak to supporters during a Team Trudeau 2019 campaign event in Edmonton on Thursday, July 11, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Trudeau meeting with workers at Trans Mountain terminal in Edmonton

It has been almost a month since the feds gave a second go-ahead to expanding the pipeline

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is paying a visit to the Trans Mountain pipeline terminal in Edmonton this morning.

It has been almost a month since Trudeau gave a second go-ahead to expanding the pipeline, after the courts overturned his government’s original approval.

Trudeau and Natural Resources Minister Amarjeet Sohi — who represents a nearby Edmonton riding — will meet with workers at the terminal, which is the start of the pipeline that carries Alberta oil to a terminal in Burnaby.

READ MORE: Canada’s bias meant improper consultations, says the First Nations challenging pipeline

The Liberal government spent $4.5 billion to buy the pipeline from Kinder Morgan Canada in 2018 in a bid to get the existing pipeline expanded despite significant political opposition in British Columbia.

That plan hit the rocks in August 2018 when the Federal Court of Appeal said the government had not done a good enough job with either consultations with Indigenous communities or environmental reviews.

Six British Columbia First Nations and at least two environment groups have filed new court challenges to the approval.

READ MORE: ‘Protesting Grandpa’ arrested in snorkel gear at Trans Mountain terminal protest

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Earthquake rattles Washington state, felt on B.C.’s south coast

Just Posted

Lakecity well represented at soccer provincials

Williams Lake soccer teams and players made their marks during the weekend

Blue Fins compete among B.C.’s best at provincials

Four out of six attending swimmers qualified for finals at the meet

Tuesday evening Farmers Market delights lakecity

The Williams Lake Farmers Market was proud to kick off the new Tuesday evening Farmers Markets

CRD estimates 120 West Chilcotin properties could have been impacted by flooding

Extent of damage won’t be known until water fully recedes

Columneetza class of ‘69 celebrates 50-year reunion

Columneetza Secondary School graduates of the class of 1969 celebrated their 50th… Continue reading

Earthquake rattles Washington state, felt on B.C.’s south coast

4.6 magnitude quake rattles Seattle shortly before 3 a.m. Friday

B.C. woman’s ‘Red Dress’ for missing, murdered Indigenous woman interrupts mail delivery

Wendy Chambers received a note that said the red dress hanging in her door was impeding Canada Post delivery

B.C. family sees financial and emotional toll in childhood cancer treatment

Mother of three-year-old Ella discovered EI only allows for 35 weeks despite two years of chemo

B.C. Court of Appeal deems Victoria plastic bag ban bylaw invalid

Appeal Court Justice sides with plastic bag industry

Ex-BCTF president asks judge to dismiss anti-SOGI trustee’s defamation suit

First test of what’s known as anti-SLAPP legislation in B.C.

Albino sturgeon with freakishly large nostrils reeled in from Fraser River

Same large sturgeon was caught and tagged in same spot near Yale two years ago

B.C. transgender inmate loses bid to appeal extradition at Canada’s top court

Hayden Patterson is an inmate at Maple Ridge women’s prison in relation to a 2014 U.S. murder charge

35 injured after Vancouver-to-Australia flight makes emergency landing in Hawaii

The flight, a Boeing 777-200, was carrying about 270 passengers and had 15 crew members aboard

Overdose deaths down 30% so far in 2019, B.C. officials ‘cautiously optimistic’

In May, 84 lives were claimed by illicit drugs, or between two and three deaths each day

Most Read