Flowers lie at centre ice as people gather for a vigil at the Elgar Petersen Arena, home of the Humboldt Broncos, to honour the victims of a fatal bus accident in Humboldt, Sask. on Sunday, April 8, 2018. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press)

Trudeau lauds responders, community a year after bus crash

A memorial service is set to be held in the Humboldt arena Saturday afternoon

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is lauding the “courage and professionalism” of first responders and the resilience of the community a year after the fatal bus crash of a junior hockey team.

The prime minister says in a statement Saturday that while “we cannot forget pictures of the wreckage” that shook all of Canada “what will stay in our hearts forever are images of compassion and strength.”

Trudeau notes the examples of “young men learning to stand, walk and take to the ice again,” and “hockey sticks leaned up against thousands of Canadian front doors.”

READ MORE: Grief and sadness an obstacle for many after Broncos crash

A memorial service is to be held in the Humboldt arena to remember the 16 people killed and 13 injured. The Humboldt Broncos bus collided with a semi driven by a novice trucker who ran a stop sign at a rural intersection.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Grief and sadness an obstacle for many after Broncos crash
Next story
Human-caused fire prompts McLeese Fire Chief to ask residents to stop burning grass

Just Posted

Human-caused fire prompts McLeese Fire Chief to ask residents to stop burning grass

“The time and place for burning grass is over.”

Williams Lake Film club ends year with Free Solo

Free Solo is a tense thriller like documentary of a ropeless ascent up a 3200-foot sheer rock wall

Big Lake Community Association AGM celebrated volunteer spirit

At their AGM the BLCA recognized the volunteer hours of many community members

LETTERS: I have two questions for logging contractors

Why are the contractors select-logging dead, burned Fir?

Death of Harley Tenale downtown last month deemed not suspicious by RCMP

Investigation remains with the BC Coroners Service

‘To keep his name alive:’ Families honour those who died in Broncos bus crash

Sixteen people were killed and 13 other hockey players were injured one year ago today in Saskatchewan

Source unknown: B.C. among six provinces seeing enduring salmonella outbreak

63 confirmed cases since November 2018 with two related deaths

Grief and sadness an obstacle for many after Broncos crash

Some of the surviving players say they have developed their own support system

Vigilante to volunteer: A B.C. woman’s change of heart on homelessness

Peggy Allen had 400 calls into police about homeless near her Abbotsford home. Now she’s fighting for them

VIDEO: B.C. man rescues dog during encounter with two cougars

Mike Germunstad grabbed 75-pound pitbull by ‘the scruff of the neck’ as cougar approached

Victoria necropsy on grey whale aims to unlock secrets of its death

Large grey whale found dead off the coast of Vancouver Island April 4

Horgan says B.C. is bearing ‘brunt’ of impact from Huawei arrest

B.C. does billions in trade with China and John Horgan says he’s confident that relationship remains in good shape

Galaxy’s Ibrahimovic shines as L.A. blanks Whitecaps 2-0

Vancouver slips to 0-4-1 on season

Small fire burning in south of Quesnel

The 0.2 hectare blaze is on the B.C. Wildfire Interactive Map as of Friday afternoon

Most Read