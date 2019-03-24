Tamara Taggart is seeking the Liberal nomination for the riding of Vancouver Kingsway ahead of the federal election in October. (University of the Fraser Valley)

Trudeau in Vancouver to support Tamara Taggart at Liberal nomination event

The former broadcaster is seeking the nomination for the Vancouver Kingsway riding

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will join Tamara Taggart in Vancouver on Sunday at the Liberal party’s nomination event, where the former broadcaster will likely become an official Liberal candidate.

The mother of three is seeking the Liberal nomination for the riding of Vancouver Kingsway ahead of the federal election in October.

READ MORE: Trudeau calls May 6 byelection for B.C. riding of Nanaimo-Ladysmith

In December, Taggart announced her intent to enter politics after she was let go by CTV in August.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is scheduled to speak at the event alongside Taggart which is taking place at the Kensington Community Centre, according to a statement from the Liberal Party of Canada.

The riding is currently held by NDP MP Don Davies who has held the position since 2008.


joti.grewal@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
INDUSTRIAL UPDATE: West Fraser combats the spread of the Douglas Fir beetle
Next story
American Airlines extends 737 Max-related cancellations

Just Posted

INDUSTRIAL UPDATE: Cattlemen’s association looking forward to provincial AGM

During the AGM a trade show will take over the large arena and at this point it is almost sold out

COLUMNS: Snow fleas a sure sign of spring

I first noticed these tiny creatures a number of years ago after… Continue reading

Curlers sweep final rocks of season; league champions crowned

The Williams Lake Curling Club crowned its champions recently as the season wound down

Ag minister defends agricultural land commission amendments

‘People around the globe understand the need to be concerned about food security’

INDUSTRIAL UPDATE: West Fraser combats the spread of the Douglas Fir beetle

Woods manager Mark Rungee explains how his company helps fight beetle infestations

Sparks fly as SUV speeds down wrong side of Highway 1 trying to flee RCMP

Captured on video, the vehicle headed westbound against oncoming traffic before crashing

Trudeau calls May 6 byelection for B.C. riding of Nanaimo-Ladysmith

The riding opened up when Sheila Malcolmson resigned in January

B.C. VIEWS: The hijacking of our education system gathers speed

Children taught to strike and shout fringe far-left demands

Judges on Twitter? Ethical guidance for those on the bench under review

Canadian judges involvement in community life are among issues under review

Quesnel RCMP make high risk arrest

Nearby homes were evacuated during the hours long negotiation

Calgary captain has 3 points as Flames torch Canucks 3-1

Giordano leads way as Alberta side cracks 100-point plateau

1,300 cruise ship passengers rescued by helicopter amid storm off Norway’s coast

Rescue teams with helicopters and boats were sent to evacuate the cruise ship under extremely difficult circumstances

B.C. university to offer first graduate program on mindfulness in Canada

University of the Fraser Valley says the mostly-online program focuses on self-care and well being

Province announces $18.6 million for B.C. Search and Rescue

The funding, spread over three years, to pay for operations, equipment, and training

Most Read