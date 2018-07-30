Police stand outside of the public visitation for Reese Fallon at a funeral home in Toronto, Sunday, July 29, 2018 THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Blinch

Funerals held for two killed in Torontos Danforth shooting

Reese Fallon, 18, was one of two people killed in the mass shooting

The victims of the deadly shooting in Toronto’s Greektown neighbourhood were both laid to rest Monday morning.

Funerals were held for 18-year-old Reese Fallon and 10-year-old Julianna Kozis, who died last Sunday when a 29-year-old man sprayed bullets down Danforth Avenue.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Ontario deputy premier Christine Elliott and Toronto Mayor John Tory were on hand at a funeral home where the service for Fallon is taking place.

The mourners also include groups of teens holding hands and exchanging hugs as they enter the service.

The private service for Kozis is being held at a church in her home city of Markham, Ont.

Neighbours have said that Julianna’s father was among the 13 people injured in the mass shooting, which ended with the death of gunman Faisal Hussain.

In an obituary posted online, Fallon’s family says the recent high school grad and aspiring nurse will be “deeply missed but not forgotten.” At her visitation Sunday, a friend described her as a kind person who “loved to make new friends.”

Fallon was set to attend Hamilton’s McMaster University in the fall to study nursing. She was also a member of the Beaches-East York (Toronto) chapter of the Young Liberals, a youth organization for party supporters.

After attending the public funeral at the Highland Funeral Home in Scarborough, Trudeau will visit a parkette on the Danforth that has become a makeshift memorial for the victims of the Greektown shooting.

Related: ‘Everybody tried to save her’: Toronto shooting witness recounts violent night

Related: Family of Danforth shooting victim Reese Fallon says she won’t be forgotten

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Heat wave set to continue in the Cariboo
Next story
Province ups drought level for coastal B.C.

Just Posted

VIDEO: One arrested for arson after Sunday’s downtown grass fire in Williams Lake

The Williams Lake RCMP are investigating Sunday’s grass fire next to Paradise Cinemas

Campfire ban issued for Cariboo Fire Centre

Fire ban set for Tuesday, July 31 due to hot, dry conditions

Heat wave set to continue in the Cariboo

Temperatures in Quesnel and Williams Lake will hover in the 30s this week

This week’s Performances in the Park to feature eclectic mix

This week’s Performances in the Park Aug. 2 will feature The Alkemist and This Way North

Cariboo Archers prepare to take aim on national stage this week

Cariboo Archers are preparing to take on the best from throughout the… Continue reading

B.C. committee bids for Olympic softball qualifier

Canada Cup organizers want to host 2019 Americas qualifying tournament in Surrey

Smoky skies bulletin issued for most of B.C.

Mild irritation and discomfort are common symptoms during smoky conditions and usually disappear when the smoke clears

Fire ecologist advocates prescribed burns

Change in forest management needed to reduce number and size of wildfires

Province ups drought level for coastal B.C.

Government urges residents, businesses to reduce water use

Sharks you need to know about in the Georgia Strait

The salmon shark, the spiny dogfish, and even the Great White!

Jet ski driver missing following collision on South Thompson River in Kamloops

Police are still looking for a 30-year-old man

Lytton sets new record at 41.4 C, heat warnings in effect across B.C.

Environment Canada has issued heat warnings for much for the province today.

Funerals held for two killed in Torontos Danforth shooting

Reese Fallon, 18, was one of two people killed in the mass shooting

Most Read