RCMP have closed Highway 97 between Quesnel and Prince George due to a motor vehicle incident. (Black Press file photo)

RCMP have closed Highway 97 between Quesnel and Prince George due to a motor vehicle incident. (Black Press file photo)

Logging truck, SUV crash closes Highway 97 north of Quesnel

Emergency crews have closed the highway due to the incident

A two-vehicle collision has closed Highway 97 between Quesnel and Prince George Thursday afternoon, Aug. 24.

RCMP is advising the incident happened just north of the community of Red Rock.

“The incident occurred shortly after 3:30 p.m. on August 24, 2023, between a logging truck and an SUV,” said Cpl. Jennifer Cooper, spokesperson for the Prince George RCMP. “Emergency crews are currently at the location and have the highway closed in both directions. It is unknown how long the closure will last and there is no current detour. Police are advising travellers to make alternate arrangements until the highway is reopened.”

Please check DriveBC before heading out on the highway for further updates.

car crashCariboo

Previous story
UPDATE: Crews continue to work Bush Creek East blaze, reinforcements on the way
Next story
VIDEO: Evacuation orders lifted, roads open, return to north Kelowna begins

Just Posted

Preventative maintenance work to prevent damage from spring freshets takes place on West Fraser Road in early December. The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure expects this work to continue until mid-March. The ministry has issued a tender for the project to rebuild and realign West Fraser Road, and that construction is expected to begin in spring 2021. (Karen Powell Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)
West Fraser Road near Quesnel reopens 5 years after major flood damage

RCMP have closed Highway 97 between Quesnel and Prince George due to a motor vehicle incident. (Black Press file photo)
Logging truck, SUV crash closes Highway 97 north of Quesnel

Lorne Doerkson is the Liberal MLA for the Cariboo-Chilcotin. (Williams Lake Tribune image)
MLA’S CORNER: B.C.’S health care crisis continues

Fraser Bjornson is training for Tour de North, a Cops for Cancer fundraising ride across northern B.C. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
OUR HOMETOWN: Fraser Bjornson is your friendly neighbourhood police officer