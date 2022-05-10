100 Mile RCMP cruiser. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Truck stolen from Lone Butte in a break and enter

RCMP say the suspects used a vehicle to ram open the business’ gates

100 Mile House RCMP are searching for a truck stolen from a business compound in Lone Butte.

Staff Sgt. Svend Nielsen said officers responded to a reported break and enter along the 5400 block of Highway 24 Monday after 8 a.m. Nielsen said RCMP believe the suspects used two vehicles during the crime and gained entry by ramming the gates of the compound.

“One vehicle was used to drive through the large gate at the front of the property, as the gates were sheared right off the posts,” Nielsen said. “The business was then entered by the unknown suspects.”

A 2017 Ford F-350 dual crew cab truck with B.C. licence plate LN5239 was among the items stolen, Nielsen said. The truck has a large aluminum “headache” rack, a hinged pilot sign folded down in the back of the truck and vinyl decals on its sides. Nielsen said several other items were taken from the business, including two red-coloured tidy tanks, chainsaws and several other small handheld tools.

Anyone with information on the location of the stolen truck or the theft is asked to contact RCMP at 250-395-2456 or BC Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).


