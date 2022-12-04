Emergency crews attend a single vehicle collision on Highway 97 below Signal Point Dec. 4. (Ruth Lloyd photo)

Truck collides with pole along Highway 97 in Williams Lake city limits

Traffic is being impacted

Traffic on Highway 97 southbound is being rerouted onto South Broadway Avenue Sunday night (Dec. 4) following a single vehicle collision.

Emergency crews attended the scene at 8:30 p.m to help remove the driver of a pickup truck which had struck a light post.

Northbound traffic is slow, however, moving.

No word on injuries.

Roads throughout the Cariboo Chilcotin have some sections of compact snow and slippery sections due to recent snowfall.

Williams Lake

Emergency crews attend a single vehicle collision on Highway 97 below Signal Point Dec. 4. (Ruth Lloyd photo)
Truck collides with pole along Highway 97 in Williams Lake city limits

